Florida State

fox4news.com

North Texas students compete in annual dragon boat race

IRVING, Texas - Dozens of high school students competed in a dragon boat race over the weekend in the Dallas suburb of Irving. It was part of the 13th annual DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival. Students from Dallas, Tarrant and Harris counties took part in the race. Dragon...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Who won the Texas governor's race debate?

Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke touched on abortion, gun control and the Texas power grid during their debate on Friday evening. SMU political science professor Cal Jillson was taking notes throughout the debate. He shared his analysis with Good Day.
TEXAS STATE

