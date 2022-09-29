Read full article on original website
Ian aftermath: At least 44 dead in Florida as storm moves through Carolinas, Virginia
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina are assessing damage from its strike there. The remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued...
North Texans who recently moved to Florida thankful they avoided worst of Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. - One North Texas family just moved to the west coast of Florida at the beginning of September. At first, forecasters were saying Hurricane Ian was headed straight for them in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, so they evacuated with their 5-month-old child. "This is right in the middle of...
Dallas Secret Service agent named Texas Chief of School Safety and Security
AUSTIN, Texas - Former Dallas Secret Service agent John P. Scott will be in charge of safety and security at schools across Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Scott to the newly created role of Chief of School Safety and Security on Monday. "I am honored to join the Texas Education...
Harry Styles shows support for Beto O'Rourke with governor candidate in the crowd
AUSTIN, Texas - British pop star Harry Styles showed his support for Texas candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke at a concert in Austin on Sunday. Video from the concert on Sunday night showed Styles pointing to a Beto for Texas sticker on his guitar. The jumbotron then showed O'Rourke in...
North Texas students compete in annual dragon boat race
IRVING, Texas - Dozens of high school students competed in a dragon boat race over the weekend in the Dallas suburb of Irving. It was part of the 13th annual DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival. Students from Dallas, Tarrant and Harris counties took part in the race. Dragon...
Who won the Texas governor's race debate?
Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke touched on abortion, gun control and the Texas power grid during their debate on Friday evening. SMU political science professor Cal Jillson was taking notes throughout the debate. He shared his analysis with Good Day.
