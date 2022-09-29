Read full article on original website
WCIA
C-U Elk’s Lodge kicks off annual kid’s winter coat monetary collection drive
Mary Leming, Elk’s Kid’s Winter coats Coordinator and Sgt Paige Bennett, Urbana Police Dept, FOP Lodge 70, share how they’re hoping to make the winter a little warmer for kids in need. C-U Elk’s Lodge is kicking off it’s Annual Kid’s Winter Coat Monetary Collection Drive on...
CU Pride Festival ends with concert
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana area Pride Fest wrapped up the weekend’s festivities with a concert from Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge. People were excited to hear Etheridge perform at the Virginia Theatre. One woman said it was her first big event since the start of the pandemic. Lines for the concert wrapped around […]
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Farmer City opens new multi-use playground
FARMER CITY,Ill. (WCIA) — A new playground is coming to Farmer City. Located off Rt. 54 on Georgerock Drive, the playground experienced a year in the making following 20 years of contemplation. The playground includes two separate areas for different ages; an area for children aged 5-12 years old and a smaller area for children […]
Champaign Park District opens its newest facility
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise. The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space. Park […]
U of I names Homecoming parade grand marshal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois announced on Monday that this year’s Homecoming parade will feature Gene Honda as its grand marshal. Honda is a U of I alumnus who is best known for being the public address announcer for several Chicago sports teams and events. That includes the Chicago White Sox and […]
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Family getting new home from Habitat for Humanity
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 123rd house later this week for a mother and her two young sons. Aquila Hull is a Champaign-Urbana native and a graduate of Urbana High School. Her sons are aged 7 and 2 and she has worked as a healthcare […]
Bread and Puppet circus came to town
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When you think of a circus you probably think of the traditional big top with clowns, trapeze artists, and animals of all kinds, but when the circus came to Urbana it wasn’t what you would expect. “We do have a big variety of larger-than-life...
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran took part in the ride of a lifetime. Ken Hunter and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. They participated in a slew of activities in a single day, including a visit to the many of the city’s […]
Danville Library hosts book fair
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library is hosting a book fair on Saturday. The book fair is from 11a.m. to 2p.m. and features local authors, farmers, publishers, and crafts for sale in tents. The Berry Cool Farmers Market partnered with the DPL for this event. There are story-times, book readings, and a panel […]
Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission celebrates Manufacturing Month
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division joins us. Here’s more from Champaign County Regional Planning Commission:. The things people find most interesting is the amount of money available for college, job training and employers. Qualifying individuals are eligible for $16,100 to attend college. We have $80,000 annually that is available for local employers to upskill their workforce.
“There’s got to be a better way.” Concerned families discuss potential changes in Champaign Schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “What’s kind-of the worst thing you can do for a kid’s academic performance and their emotional well-being is to move their school forcibly,” Jeff Hoover said. That’s why some families in the Unit 4 Champaign School District are taking action. The district wants to make some big changes – including sending […]
Decatur to start Sunday bus services
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from […]
An option for homeowners with higher housing costs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With inflation on the rise, buying a house might seem daunting for some. There may be an option for those looking to buy. An adjustable rate mortgage is a loan which offers a fixed rate. Depending on the lender, the first three to seven years of the loan would be lower […]
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
Western Avenue to close for construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Western Avenue will be closed around Tuesday because of construction. According to a press release, A and R Services will work on pavement construction on the southbound lane of Western Avenue between Chevy Chase Drive and Normandy Drive. Work is expected to start on October 4 depending on the […]
