brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible suicide of a man believed to be an inmate who allegedly walked off during his work release. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about their investigation:. On September 19,...
theadvocate.com
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”. The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in...
One Person Injured After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle accident that injured a person. The crash happened on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North, on October 2. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
brproud.com
Watch: K9 injured Tangipahoa Parish standoff expected to make a full recovery
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 2:00 p.m. to address the public regarding this weekend’s arrests. TPSO deputies arrested 21-year-old Thomas Loftis, 52-year-old James Loyd, and 73-year-old Charlotte O’Reagan of Ponchatoula in relation to a standoff with deputies.
brproud.com
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Through an investigation, deputies determined Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect.
brproud.com
“Come back tomorrow” — Ponchatoula shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
BEDICO, La. (WGNO) — Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish. A report from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Sunday (Oct. 2) that just before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the Bedico Creed Lane trailer park off CC Road, east of Ponchatoula. Travis says the sheriff’s office had received several calls about two suspicious men walking around the area with a gun.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO captain suspended after DWI arrest on Sunday
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Captain TJ Gaughf, a high-ranking deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for first offense DWI. On Sunday, October 2 at approximately 12:15 a.m. Gaughf was stopped by Louisiana State Police after crossing the fog line on Airline Highway in Duplessis. He...
theadvocate.com
Body found hanging in East Feliciana cemetery was escaped work-release inmate, sheriff believes
Authorities believe a body found hanging in a tree in an East Feliciana Parish town is that of an inmate who apparently died by suicide after fleeing a work release assignment days earlier. The body was discovered sometime Sunday in the cemetery in Jackson, a town of about 4,000 located...
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of shots fired at Juban Crossing. The report came in around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to officials. Officials added there were no victims or damage found at the scene of...
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands
Leon Gary Plauche waited in the airport, watching those arriving. He was looking for one person in particular. He calmly walked over to him and shot him when he saw him being escorted through the airport.
brproud.com
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO said Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, was “arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges.”. Diggs was arrested at his home and a subsequent search by...
brproud.com
Shots fired near Livingston Parish mall, deputies investigate
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting at Juban Crossing. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and found shell casings close to the mall. Sheriff Jason Ard says that no injuries or damage to property was reported.
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating gunfire at Juban Crossing mall Saturday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after gunfire erupted right outside Juban Crossing late Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of shots fired at the mall around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said they found shell casings in a grassy area just outside mall property. No...
WWL-TV
Suspect at-large in St. John homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
wbrz.com
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Chippendale Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (October 3) crash in a residential area off Tiger Bend Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Chippendale Drive near Brittmore Avenue and Harrow Avenue. Officials say Baton Rouge Police are at...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
