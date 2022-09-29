ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
RESERVE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Through an investigation, deputies determined Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

“Come back tomorrow” — Ponchatoula shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects

BEDICO, La. (WGNO) — Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish. A report from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Sunday (Oct. 2) that just before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the Bedico Creed Lane trailer park off CC Road, east of Ponchatoula. Travis says the sheriff’s office had received several calls about two suspicious men walking around the area with a gun.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO captain suspended after DWI arrest on Sunday

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Captain TJ Gaughf, a high-ranking deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for first offense DWI. On Sunday, October 2 at approximately 12:15 a.m. Gaughf was stopped by Louisiana State Police after crossing the fog line on Airline Highway in Duplessis. He...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired near Livingston Parish mall, deputies investigate

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting at Juban Crossing. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and found shell casings close to the mall. Sheriff Jason Ard says that no injuries or damage to property was reported.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
RESERVE, LA
wbrz.com

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested after overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish; allegedly shot police dog when firing at deputies

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Three people were arrested following an overnight standoff in Tangipahoa Parish after they allegedly shot at deputies and wounded one of their K9s. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 10 p.m., they were notified of two suspicious men with guns walking around in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park, just east of Ponchatoula.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Chippendale Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (October 3) crash in a residential area off Tiger Bend Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Chippendale Drive near Brittmore Avenue and Harrow Avenue. Officials say Baton Rouge Police are at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
JACKSON, LA

