Kearney, MO

Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Sunday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Nate Eaton and Nicky Lopez are also in the lineup. Our models project Taylor...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ray Junior Riley

Ray Junior Riley, age 76, entered into rest after a courageous fight with cancer on September 28, 2022, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty Missouri. He was born, June 23, 1946, in Oskaloosa, Iowa to William Ray and Rosemary Yeoman Riley. Ray enlisted in the Air Force in the fall of 1964....
LIBERTY, MO
Kearney, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kearney, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Erlene O'Brien

Erlene O'Brien, 98, of Kansas City North passed away peacefully at home. She loved her family and friends dearly. Erlene was united in marriage to Marion O'Brien Feb. 5, 1947.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Two Injured After Sonic Crosses Center Line

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by 51-year-old David H. Hill of Concordia, was on Highway 13, south of NE 950 Road around 4:40 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 45year-old Heather D. Poynter of Higginsville.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Motorcyclist dies after being struck near Smithville Lake

SMITHVILLE — A motorcycle driver who was hit in a crash near Smithville Lake has died after fighting for life in an area hospital for days. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was identified as 34-year-old Donald J. Hundley of Kansas City. He passed away Sept. 29 and his organs were donated.
SMITHVILLE, MO
Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks

A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City

Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident

KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
KING CITY, MO

