Fairmont, WV

Michigan man charged after troopers find meth, fentanyl and heroin in West Virginia

By C. Allan
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Michigan man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of meth and large quantities of heroin and fentanyl while executing a search warrant in Fairmont.

On Sept. 27, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a home on Locust Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Willie Henderson

While executing the search warrant, troopers made contact with Willie Henderson, 30, of Brownstone, Michigan, and other subjects in the residence, troopers said.

Harrison County woman sentenced for 2020 murder of her husband

In the search, troopers found 230 grams of methamphetamine, 156 grams of heroin, 2.6 grams of fentanyl, as well as a .45 caliber Springfield pistol containing five rounds, according to the complaint.

Troopers noted that “these items were packaged and ready for sale” and that there were “scales and unused bags laying around,” troopers said.

While executing the search, Henderson “saw troopers standing by and fled from the scene,” and was found on Sept. 28 “at the Wendy’s attempting to continue to flee.” He was apprehended at that time with “a large amount of currency in his pocket consistent with drugs sales,” according to the complaint.

Henderson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
