Ruthanne Piccola
3d ago
Lisa Rinna is a troubled person. She has no storyline so she causes problems with every one. I believe Kathy Hilton, she apologized over and over again but Lisa wasn't buying it. She'll bring it up over and over again just like she did to the others. What does Erika have on her that she protects her behavior all the time. It's time to get rid of Rinna.
Notimeforit
3d ago
I'm pleading with Bravo to please ditch Lisa R. . She is painful to watch and really takes away from the show. Her anti social behaviors are beyond the pale.
Penny McGee
3d ago
Regardless of what Kathy said Kyle isn't gonna pay attention to Lisa...in fact Kyle may actually turn on Lisa. Blood is thicker than water.
