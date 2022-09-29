Read full article on original website
Mayor Nirenberg: Until Congress acts on immigration, ‘we’re going to need’ a migrant resource center
The City of San Antonio’s best efforts to help the growing number of migrants seeking asylum from places like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua faced obstacles from the start. First, federal agents working at the border flooded the city with more migrants than it could handle, forcing Mayor Ron Nirenberg to write the Department of Homeland Security seeking help. Next, the city’s decision to open a resource center in July to prevent migrants from crowding the city’s transit hubs faced backlash from residents who say they were blindsided by its unexpected opening in a residential community.
Alamo adds more than 400 mission-era artifacts to collection
Hundreds of artifacts — including swords, knives, cannons, kitchen utensils, ranching instruments and agricultural and blacksmith tools used by Spanish settlers and indigenous peoples of the American Southwest — have found a new home at the Alamo. The Alamo Trust, the historic site’s nonprofit steward, announced over the...
New study finds Bexar County jail meets standards despite staff complaints
Results from a long-awaited study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center indicate that it met all statutory and regulatory requirements, despite frequent complaints from staff about dangerous work conditions due to lack of personnel. The consultant, Detain Inc., agreed that a reliance on forced overtime is negatively impacting the...
GOP hits South Texas with attack ads in three congressional races
Democrats are confronting a blitz of attack ads in South Texas as Republicans make good on their promise to seriously contest three congressional seats there. Since Labor Day, outside GOP groups have blasted the Democratic nominees on multiple fronts, criticizing them all as weak on border issues and then zeroing in on candidate-specific vulnerabilities. Democratic groups are countering in two of the races, though for now, it is Republicans who appear to be in a more offensive posture.
‘Live Local’ next week at the San Antonio Report’s 2022 CityFest
The San Antonio Report’s 2022 CityFest promises to be newsier than ever, featuring two highly anticipated county events: a Bexar County judge candidates debate and an exit interview with outgoing County Judge Nelson Wolff. In 2018, the San Antonio Report debuted the annual “ideas festival” focused on innovative approaches...
The Trailist: Mapping the trails in Brackenridge Park requires a sense of its 12,000-year history
Six years ago, I learned that Brackenridge Park is more than a park. I’d been in San Antonio a little over 6 months, working as a reporter for the San Antonio Express-News covering the environment and water. That April, I covered what I thought would be a fairly humdrum meeting about the city’s plans to make major changes to the park. The city and its hired consultants pitched a proposal to push cars out of the park, replacing them with a tram shuttling people between parking garages and a “grand lawn” in place of the parking lot near the San Antonio Zoo.
When you’re questioning your faith after being hurt by your religious community, here are 3 ways to cope
For the past few months, religion has never been far from U.S. headlines. The Supreme Court has overturned constitutional abortion rights. Congress is debating whether to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Courts have been asked to decide whether religious schools and business owners have to hire, serve or acknowledge LGBTQ members and organizations.
Analysis shows San Antonio’s economic development incentives are paying off
This story has been updated. For every dollar spent on tax abatements and grants to attract new businesses to San Antonio, the City of San Antonio is projected to earn almost three times the initial investment, according to a local research analyst. Steve Nivin, associate professor of economics at St....
City hastens St. Mary’s roadwork as bar owners watch sales plummet
This story has been updated. Alcohol sales at the Squeezebox, a bar on the St. Mary’s Strip, plummeted 60% this August compared to previous years, state data shows, representing about $50,000 in lost sales. The bar’s owner, Aaron Peña, says street construction is the cause. For over...
Where I Live: Southwest Side
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
With parking tight at San Antonio airport, city to consider outsourcing services
San Antonio International Airport officials on Wednesday told city leaders they plan to turn management of vehicle parking operations over to a private company. In a briefing to City Council, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said the city-owned airport plans to release in early 2023 a request for proposals to provide parking services to improve both service and revenue.
Here’s a first look at the latest completed segments of San Pedro Creek set to open soon
County Judge Nelson Wolff on Monday toured the newest segments of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park set to open to the public Oct. 14. The opening marks the halfway point for completion of the four-phase, $300 million linear park project in downtown San Antonio. “It’s really to me an...
With 1 in 7 local employees working from home, is office space turmoil subsiding?
For San Antonio employers, the future of work-from-home and hybrid arrangements is uncertain, but the impact on the office market appears to have stabilized for now, real estate trends suggest. Around 1 in 7 people in San Antonio’s workforce worked from home in 2021, according to new U.S. Census Bureau...
San Antonio’s week in photos Sept. 25-Oct. 1
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
By building casitas, homeowners can generate wealth and help solve the housing shortage
San Antonio is in a growing housing crisis. The City of San Antonio’s Strategic Housing Implementation Plan (SHIP) has identified that 95,000 residents in Bexar County do not have housing that meets their current needs or budget and calls for the production or preservation of over 28,000 affordable homes over the next 10 years.
Union Pacific marks crossings near Haven for Hope to warn trespassers of railway dangers
In the early hours of a Saturday morning in late August, a young man lying on railroad tracks on the West Side was struck and killed by a train. In September, a Haven for Hope client was injured by a passing train. Last week, Union Pacific officials worked with Haven...
UTSA professor seeking local honey to rival overseas medicinal varieties
Students and staff from the University of Texas at San Antonio are buzzing about some pretty sweet research happening at their campus on the healing properties of local honey. That research is being performed by Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences’ Department of Integrative Biology. He is studying the antibacterial properties of Texas honey samples.
Where I Work: X-Managed
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. My mom gave me my first...
Fall is here, and enrollment for 2023-24 is already open for most choice schools in San Antonio
With the 2022-23 school year underway, many parents and caregivers of school-age kids might feel like they can take a breath. But for those whose kids will be moving to a new school next year because they’re aging out of an elementary or middle school, they’re new to town or are simply looking for a better fit for their student, the enrollment period for most choice schools in San Antonio has begun.
Texas House Speaker says Legislature will explore cracking down on district attorneys
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will look at cracking down on district attorneys who won’t enforce the law, including those with cite-and-release policies like Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont, made the comment Friday in a wide-ranging interview at Austin’s...
