ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Report

Mayor Nirenberg: Until Congress acts on immigration, ‘we’re going to need’ a migrant resource center

The City of San Antonio’s best efforts to help the growing number of migrants seeking asylum from places like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua faced obstacles from the start. First, federal agents working at the border flooded the city with more migrants than it could handle, forcing Mayor Ron Nirenberg to write the Department of Homeland Security seeking help. Next, the city’s decision to open a resource center in July to prevent migrants from crowding the city’s transit hubs faced backlash from residents who say they were blindsided by its unexpected opening in a residential community.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

GOP hits South Texas with attack ads in three congressional races

Democrats are confronting a blitz of attack ads in South Texas as Republicans make good on their promise to seriously contest three congressional seats there. Since Labor Day, outside GOP groups have blasted the Democratic nominees on multiple fronts, criticizing them all as weak on border issues and then zeroing in on candidate-specific vulnerabilities. Democratic groups are countering in two of the races, though for now, it is Republicans who appear to be in a more offensive posture.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
San Antonio Report

The Trailist: Mapping the trails in Brackenridge Park requires a sense of its 12,000-year history

Six years ago, I learned that Brackenridge Park is more than a park. I’d been in San Antonio a little over 6 months, working as a reporter for the San Antonio Express-News covering the environment and water. That April, I covered what I thought would be a fairly humdrum meeting about the city’s plans to make major changes to the park. The city and its hired consultants pitched a proposal to push cars out of the park, replacing them with a tram shuttling people between parking garages and a “grand lawn” in place of the parking lot near the San Antonio Zoo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

When you’re questioning your faith after being hurt by your religious community, here are 3 ways to cope

For the past few months, religion has never been far from U.S. headlines. The Supreme Court has overturned constitutional abortion rights. Congress is debating whether to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Courts have been asked to decide whether religious schools and business owners have to hire, serve or acknowledge LGBTQ members and organizations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Southwest Side

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

With parking tight at San Antonio airport, city to consider outsourcing services

San Antonio International Airport officials on Wednesday told city leaders they plan to turn management of vehicle parking operations over to a private company. In a briefing to City Council, Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said the city-owned airport plans to release in early 2023 a request for proposals to provide parking services to improve both service and revenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#San Antonio City Council#Politics Local#American Gateways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
San Antonio Report

UTSA professor seeking local honey to rival overseas medicinal varieties

Students and staff from the University of Texas at San Antonio are buzzing about some pretty sweet research happening at their campus on the healing properties of local honey. That research is being performed by Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor in the UTSA College of Sciences’ Department of Integrative Biology. He is studying the antibacterial properties of Texas honey samples.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Work: X-Managed

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. My mom gave me my first...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Fall is here, and enrollment for 2023-24 is already open for most choice schools in San Antonio

With the 2022-23 school year underway, many parents and caregivers of school-age kids might feel like they can take a breath. But for those whose kids will be moving to a new school next year because they’re aging out of an elementary or middle school, they’re new to town or are simply looking for a better fit for their student, the enrollment period for most choice schools in San Antonio has begun.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy