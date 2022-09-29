Read full article on original website
Related
Guardian arrested after boy found by Huntington Beach police officers
Huntington Beach police arrested a guardian after a boy was located by officers without any family, authorities said Monday. The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue and was unable to communicate with officers. Police made a plea on social media to help find the boy’s family. Around 11 a.m., […]
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
newsantaana.com
An armed robber on a bike stole a necklace from a victim near Rosita Elementary School
On September 18, 2022, the victim was walking westbound on Hazard Avenue, directly in front of Rosita Elementary, when the wanted suspect approached him. The suspect was armed with a black handgun, which he brandished at the victim and demanded his gold necklace. The victim complied and handed over the necklace.
foxla.com
Car crashes into Covina storefronts; driver arrested for alleged DUI
COVINA, Calif. - One man is under arrest after driving his car through the storefront of two Covina businesses Sunday night, according to police. The driver was speeding southbound on South Second Avenue when he crashed into the row of stores. Video from SkyFOX appears to show Village Cleaner and Design Forward on East Rowland Street were damaged. East Rowland runs perpendicular to Second Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police shoot at suspect in Long Beach; man arrested after hours-long standoff
An hourslong standoff that began after Long Beach police fired at a man Sunday afternoon came to an end after the suspect surrendered to authorities. The incident began around 10:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East 25th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers initially responded for a report of a man […]
nypressnews.com
Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City
A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
2urbangirls.com
Judge dismisses CA as defendant in deadly police chase that killed Covina couple
LOS ANGELES – Having already dismissed the cities of Baldwin Park and West Covina as defendants in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, a judge has now done the same with the state of California. The plaintiffs, all family members of...
Dangerous street takeover involving flying cash captured on video in West Compton
A crowd of people rushed to pick up cash that was tossed into the air during a street takeover in the West Compton area Sunday night. The takeover took place at East Compton Boulevard and South San Pedro Street intersection around midnight. Video showed cars continuing to do donuts around the crowd as they rushed […]
RELATED PEOPLE
newsantaana.com
Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial
Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff's officials said Friday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested
An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
foxla.com
LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
Convicted Arsonist Charged with Setting Fire in Garden Grove
A convicted arsonist was charged Friday with setting a fire at the Harbor Motel in Garden Grove.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLA.com
Woman found dead after Lake Forest house fire
A dead woman was discovered after Orange County authorities extinguished a house fire in Lake Forest Saturday night. The Orange County Fire Authority and Lake Forest Police Services, which is provided through a contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, were called to a two-story home in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive just before 10 p.m., the OCFA said on Twitter.
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known.
Comments / 0