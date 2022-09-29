ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana

Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into Covina storefronts; driver arrested for alleged DUI

COVINA, Calif. - One man is under arrest after driving his car through the storefront of two Covina businesses Sunday night, according to police. The driver was speeding southbound on South Second Avenue when he crashed into the row of stores. Video from SkyFOX appears to show Village Cleaner and Design Forward on East Rowland Street were damaged. East Rowland runs perpendicular to Second Avenue.
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cypress, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, CA
nypressnews.com

Man brutally injured after attacked by homeless men in Studio City

A man suffered a shattered scapula, collapsed lung and three broken ribs after being attacked earlier this week by a homeless man in Studio City. The victim, who lives right next to Tere’s Mexican Grill, was talking to two homeless men at the restaurant’s parking lot when one of the men attacked him from behind, according to a post on Next Door by his wife.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Spitzer
newsantaana.com

Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial

Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LA PUENTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested

An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KTLA.com

Woman found dead after Lake Forest house fire

A dead woman was discovered after Orange County authorities extinguished a house fire in Lake Forest Saturday night. The Orange County Fire Authority and Lake Forest Police Services, which is provided through a contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, were called to a two-story home in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive just before 10 p.m., the OCFA said on Twitter.
LAKE FOREST, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed

Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
ORANGE, CA
Key News Network

1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana

At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known. 
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy