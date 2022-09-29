Read full article on original website
Warming Up With No Rain in Sight
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This week’s weather will be fantastic!. TONIGHT: Aside from a few passing clouds, mostly clear skies. Low near 50°. Calm winds. TUESDAY: Warm and comfortable. Aside from a few stray clouds, skies will be mostly clear. Expect lots of sunshine with highs near 80°. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather if you get the chance!
A warmer week ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Compared to last week, this week is going to be just a little bit warmer in the low to middle 80s. Cloud coverage builds back in throughout the week before another cold front cools us down this weekend. MONDAY: It is going to be a pleasant day....
Quick Mid-week warmup before cold front strikes
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A quick jump into the upper 80s Thursday will be met with an equally quick drop into the low 70s Saturday. Much sunshine prevails and nonexistent rain chances keep us dry. MONDAY: A high in the upper 70s and low 80s for some marks another comfortable...
October is Here!
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable conditions persist with morning lows in the upper 40s/low 50s. Temperatures gradually warm to the mid/upper 80s next week. SATURDAY: A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will peak near 80 degrees with northerly flow keeping us dry! After sunset, conditions will be cool again. Overnight low: 49.
Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban
NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
Healthy living spotlight: 4-County can help in energy saving
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – These days every penny counts. Especially when it comes to heating and cooling your home. Find out how 4-County can help you. Here’s a healthy living spotlight. “I’m Ronnie Vernon, marketing specialist for 4-County Electric. A big part of my job is advising members...
Police cameras capture vehicle driving by after south side shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s south side. The gunfire happened in the area of 6th Street and 8th Avenue South, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police cameras on 7th Street South were able to capture a vehicle driving...
Future police officers spend a week behind the wheel on the driving course
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Future police officers spent their week learning different driving techniques they will use when they are on the streets. Police officers on patrol will spend 80 to 90% of their time during a shift in their vehicles. That’s why each class of cadets spends a full week on the driving course.
Eupora police release new information in deadly shooting case
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police released a new clue in the case of a deadly shooting. Investigators want to talk to the owner and driver of this car. Police believe the vehicle is a 2011 or 2013 Hyundai Elantra. In a Facebook post, officers say they have reason...
Lowndes County Supervisors review areas to use federal funds
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Local governments continue to develop spending plans for American Rescue Plan Act money. At today’s meeting, Lowndes County Supervisors reviewed a number of areas where they plan to use the federal funds. Some are closer to being finalized than others. An incentive pay...
Lawmakers make preparations for next year’s legislative session
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Legislature may not be in session, but lawmakers are still at work preparing for next year. That was one of the messages from Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann today. Hosemann was speaking to business and community leaders in Starkville. He touted the accomplishments of this...
Oktibbeha County employees cut ribbon on new office building
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County employees have a new office space. The board of supervisors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for the new public services building. Offices had been located in downtown Starkville for years. Elected leaders believe this is a positive step forward for...
Healthy living spotlight: Aurora Health and Rehabilitation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s no place like home. But, there may come a time when you need a place that feels like home, with a little extra help. Here’s a healthy living spotlight with Aurora Health and Rehabilitation. “At Aurora Health and Rehabilitation, our goal is...
Leach praises players’ ability to pick each other up in win over Texas A&M
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach praised his players’ ability to pick each other up in the 42-24 win over Texas A&M. WATCH:
