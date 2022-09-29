Team from Fairchild Air Force Base to assist in response efforts following Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors Washington's fallen fire hero's
WASHINGTON - The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be honoring 148 fallen firefighters, four from Washington, the weekend of Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 in Maryland. Luis Ignacio Batayola and William Cababat Jr from the Seattle Fire Department, James E. Krouse from the Colfax Fire Department and Cody S. Traber from Spokane County Fire District #9 will all be honored at The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
Washington State Patrol trooper returns home to continue recovery
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson has returned home to continue his recovery, after he was shot while on duty in Walla Walla on Sept. 22. Atkinson is a five-year veteran of the WSP. He suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the...
