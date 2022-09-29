ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, MS

kicks96news.com

Burglary and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

JERMEL D BELL, 23, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A. DANYEL A BANKS, 24, of Sallis, DUI – Other Substance, CPD. Bond $1,331. WALTER BOYD, 49, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Resisting Arrest, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $15,000, $639.25, $218, $649.25, $220, N/A.
CARTHAGE, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Leake County creek

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leake County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek. Breezy News reported the man was found in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30. According to investigators, they received a call about a […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for a shooting that injured two people earlier this year. Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022. He’s also charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of firearm by a felon.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
County
Lauderdale County, MS
Lauderdale County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WTOK-TV

Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North

Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
MARION, MS
WTOK-TV

The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
NEWTON, MS
WTOK-TV

Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after midnight last night. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Randy Wallace, 47, and Jason Naylor, 46, refused to stop for a traffic violation near Highland Park around 12:40 a.m. They led officers from the county, city and MHP on a chase through Meridian and Marion at moderate speeds. The chase lasted about 30 minutes before deputies set out spike strips and made the arrests.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000. BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Frontline Responders: Sylvia Peterson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responders series this week we are spotlighting Sylvia Peterson, who makes several different crafty items from blankets, toys, and even pillows from recycled materials. Peterson is someone who truly embodies service over self and does her part to make the community a better...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WSFA

Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County

MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
magnoliastatelive.com

Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek

Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is set for deportation after pleading guilty to fondling a child in Jones County. According to court documents, Diego Morales Ruiz changed his pea from “not guilty” to “guilty” for the charge of fondling in the Second Judicial District of Jones County in Laurel on Sept. 22. This follows a mistrial in August.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Redistricting finalized for Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County supervisors Monday adopted new redistricting maps based on the results of the 2020 Census. The board had to look at all of the details and make sure there is proper representation in each of the five districts. The board said the changes made...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
MERIDIAN, MS

