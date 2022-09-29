Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake
JERMEL D BELL, 23, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A. DANYEL A BANKS, 24, of Sallis, DUI – Other Substance, CPD. Bond $1,331. WALTER BOYD, 49, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Resisting Arrest, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $15,000, $639.25, $218, $649.25, $220, N/A.
WDAM-TV
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
Body found in Leake County creek
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leake County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek. Breezy News reported the man was found in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30. According to investigators, they received a call about a […]
WTOK-TV
Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for a shooting that injured two people earlier this year. Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022. He’s also charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of firearm by a felon.
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
WTOK-TV
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
WTOK-TV
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
WTOK-TV
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after midnight last night. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Randy Wallace, 47, and Jason Naylor, 46, refused to stop for a traffic violation near Highland Park around 12:40 a.m. They led officers from the county, city and MHP on a chase through Meridian and Marion at moderate speeds. The chase lasted about 30 minutes before deputies set out spike strips and made the arrests.
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000. BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Sylvia Peterson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responders series this week we are spotlighting Sylvia Peterson, who makes several different crafty items from blankets, toys, and even pillows from recycled materials. Peterson is someone who truly embodies service over self and does her part to make the community a better...
WDAM-TV
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
WSFA
Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County
MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
WTOK-TV
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Travis Contez Campbell, 34, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole after being convicted of burglary of a dwelling. Campbell was found guilty by a Lauderdale County jury. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence of Campbell’s violent habitual offender status, pursuant to Mississippi Code...
magnoliastatelive.com
Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek
Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
WDAM-TV
Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is set for deportation after pleading guilty to fondling a child in Jones County. According to court documents, Diego Morales Ruiz changed his pea from “not guilty” to “guilty” for the charge of fondling in the Second Judicial District of Jones County in Laurel on Sept. 22. This follows a mistrial in August.
WDAM-TV
JCSD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting into girlfriend’s home
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been considered “armed and dangerous” as he is being sought out by law enforcement for shooting into his girlfriend’s home in Jones County Friday. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 42-year-old Myrick Jones shot into his girlfriend’s house...
WTOK-TV
Redistricting finalized for Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County supervisors Monday adopted new redistricting maps based on the results of the 2020 Census. The board had to look at all of the details and make sure there is proper representation in each of the five districts. The board said the changes made...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepares for joint emergency alert system
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to report on Hurricane Ian, we want our viewers to always remain aware and up-to-date when severe weather is predicted for our area. News 11 has an update from the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency about its own alert system. In August, we...
WTOK-TV
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
