Premier League

BBC

Fikayo Tomori on how Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making him 'nasty' and how he has point to prove

When Fikayo Tomori walks back into Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, he will have a point to prove, and not just to his former club Chelsea. The 24-year-old centre-back will take his seat in the away dressing room before AC Milan's Champions League tie, fresh from winning the Scudetto [Serie A title] last season and following rave reviews from a club that has a rich history in the art of defending.
SOCCER
BBC

Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede

At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA
BBC

Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison

A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
EUROPE
BBC

Alessia Russo: New number nine, that backheel and the USA

In June, Alessia Russo had just seven England caps - now she is a European champion, the country's main number nine and a household name. It has been a whirlwind couple of years for the 23-year-old since she stepped up to the England senior squad in 2020. And, of course,...
UEFA

