Lawyers overwhelmed by requests to help Russians avoid fighting in Ukraine
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swamped by panic-stricken requests for help to avoid being drafted, Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to those at risk of being sent to fight in Ukraine.
What’s Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts
PARIS (AP) — Will President Vladimir Putin pull the nuclear trigger?. For Kremlin watchers trying to figure out whether the Russian leader’s nuclear threats are just bluffs, there is no more pressing -- or tough -- question. For now, analysts cautiously suggest that the risk of Putin using...
Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east
SVIATOHIRSK/KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defences in the south of the country while expanding their rapid offensive in the east, seizing back more territory in areas annexed by Russia and threatening its troops' supply lines.
Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over island
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime.
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond
Man stands trial for rape in Australian Parliament House
A prosecutor has told a jury a government staffer described herself "as drunk as she'd ever been in her life" on the night she alleges she was raped inside the Australian Parliament House
