Kansas City, MO

KMOV

New rules for liver donations leave patients in the Midwest left waiting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Gray is retired and enjoys camping and playing the banjo. There are countless other things he’d like to do—but he can’t. He’s exhausted much of the time and must rely on others to drive him where he wants to go. Gary suffers from a rare liver condition, takes 15 medications a day and struggles with side effects. He’s sick and needs a liver transplant, but he’s not yet sick enough. Gary says unlikely to get a liver from a deceased donor before he’s too sick to survive the transplant.
KCTV 5

Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 3...
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Employees pay it forward to maintenance staff member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Working in the office 9-to-5 can be stressful unless you have a “Miss Sandy.”. “We just love Miss Sandy,” Mary Carillo said. “She always smiles, gives birthday cards, offers a shoulder to cry on. She’s family.”. Miss Sandy works for the...
KCTV 5

Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. |. The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional...
KCTV 5

Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
OVERLAND PARK, KS

