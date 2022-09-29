Read full article on original website
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Luxury K9 Resort opens location in Overland Park
K9 Resort opens a franchise in Overland Park. The dog daycare and boarding business is located near 135th Street and Antioch.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
KMOV
New rules for liver donations leave patients in the Midwest left waiting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Gray is retired and enjoys camping and playing the banjo. There are countless other things he’d like to do—but he can’t. He’s exhausted much of the time and must rely on others to drive him where he wants to go. Gary suffers from a rare liver condition, takes 15 medications a day and struggles with side effects. He’s sick and needs a liver transplant, but he’s not yet sick enough. Gary says unlikely to get a liver from a deceased donor before he’s too sick to survive the transplant.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
Raytown beauty shop out thousands of dollars following break-in
A Raytown, Missouri beauty shop is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into the business and took off with products, the register and safe.
KCTV 5
Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 3...
Kansas City baby dies from injuries in triple shooting
A Kansas City two-month-old baby has died from a shooting at 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue last week. An adult also died in the shooting.
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
Woman killed in Kansas City shooting late Sunday night
A woman died after a late Sunday night shooting near Monroe Avenue and East 44th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
fox4kc.com
Employees pay it forward to maintenance staff member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Working in the office 9-to-5 can be stressful unless you have a “Miss Sandy.”. “We just love Miss Sandy,” Mary Carillo said. “She always smiles, gives birthday cards, offers a shoulder to cry on. She’s family.”. Miss Sandy works for the...
KCTV 5
Stolen vehicle crashes into car outside auto repair shop, injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Injuries were reported after a stolen vehicle crashed into someone who was headed to an auto repair shop on Monday evening. According to Kansas City police, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. The police said...
2 die in apartment fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
Two people died on the scene of an apartment fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City man dies a week after car hits motorcycle near Smithville
Donald Hundley of Kansas City died from his injuries a week after a car hit his motorcycle near the Smithville Dam. Jason Kissick is charged.
KCTV 5
Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. |. The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional...
District denies claims that Belton teens were drugged at homecoming dance
Some students at Belton High School said they were drugged at their homecoming dance this weekend, but the district denies those claims.
KCTV 5
Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
Man dies trying to rescue dog in rural Johnson County, Missouri mobile home fire
While firefighters were responding, the resident of the home was reported to have re-entered the home to retrieve a dog.
