KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Gray is retired and enjoys camping and playing the banjo. There are countless other things he’d like to do—but he can’t. He’s exhausted much of the time and must rely on others to drive him where he wants to go. Gary suffers from a rare liver condition, takes 15 medications a day and struggles with side effects. He’s sick and needs a liver transplant, but he’s not yet sick enough. Gary says unlikely to get a liver from a deceased donor before he’s too sick to survive the transplant.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO