Protecting Wentz is becoming a major problem for Commanders
Ron Rivera is quick to point out Carson Wentz led the NFL in passing earlier this season when Washington’s starting quarterback had a clean pocket to throw from. Wentz has not had that luxury much, and that’s directly related to the Commanders losing three in a row to fall to 1-3. He has been sacked a league-high 17 times, and the offensive line not being able to protect Wentz or give him time to throw is the biggest of the team’s problems.
VIDEO: Protester tackled by Rams players after running on field at 49ers game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A protester at the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams was hauled off by security after running onto the field. Video (above) shows Los Angeles Rams players tackle the man after he ran onto the field. Holding a pink smoke bomb, the man […]
Brian Robinson Jr. medically cleared 5 weeks since shooting
Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to practice with the Washington Commanders just over five weeks since being shot in an attempted robbery, and there's a chance he plays as soon as this weekend. Robinson on Wednesday is expected to begin his acclimation period to return from the non-football injury...
Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night in game shortened by rain. Play was halted by...
Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said Monday that...
Pujols hits No. 703, moves past Ruth for 2nd in RBIs
Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St.
