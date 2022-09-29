ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

Bellingham — or at least the skies over Bellingham and the taxiways and terminal at the airport — could soon appear in an advertising campaign.

The Port of Bellingham announced in a Facebook post Thursday, Sept. 29, that film crews were at Bellingham International Airport capturing video of the new Gulfstream G700 throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port’s social media post reads.

Filming, which includes at least two jets and a helicopter is scheduled to continue in the area through Friday, Sept. 30, according to the post.

The Port approved this week’s filming activity of an itinerant G700 aircraft at the airport, Director of Aviation Sunil Harman told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

“All filming activity will be conducted from an airborne helicopter and fixed wing aircraft with majority of the filming being air to air, however, the helicopter will also be filming the aircraft taxiing with BLI terminal in the background.,” Harman said in the email.

Harman said the purpose of the filming was to get aerial shots of the new G700 for promotional purposes.

Gulfstream’s website bills the G700 as “the most spacious, innovative and flexible cabin in the industry, plus all-new, high-thrust Rolls-Royce engines and the award-winning Symmetry Flight Deck.”

The Port of Bellingham announced in a Facebook post Thursday, Sept. 29, that film crews were at Bellingham International Airport capturing video of the new Gulfstream 700 throughout the Pacific Northwest. Port of Bellingham/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
