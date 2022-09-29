Hurricane Ian: Week 6 Florida high school football updates, scores and live streams

Get the latest Florida high school football scores and Hurricane Ian weather updates on SBLive as Week 6 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 6 of the 2022 Florida high school football season is being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Games still scheduled for this week will now begin kicking off on Thursday (September 29). Some games have already been rescheduled for later dates and others have been cancelled altogether.

Stay with SBLive Florida for all of the Week 6 action, including Hurricane Ian weather updates, live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Florida high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE FLORIDA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Florida high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

---

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Florida:

Hurricane Ian forcing Florida high school football games to be rescheduled

Hurricane Ian updates: Collier, Lee county (Florida) schools postpone football games ahead of storm

How the SBLive Florida Power 25 fared in Week 5

Who are SBLive Sports’ Florida Football Top Performers of Week 5?

Full football coverage on SBLive Florida