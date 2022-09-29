ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

ESPN FPI updates projections for Michigan after Week 5

Michigan holds steady at No. 4 in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) defeating Iowa in Week 5. The win might not blow away national observers but for those with a greater familiarity with Big Ten football, what the Maize and Blue managed on Saturday was nothing short of impressive.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s game against Iowa

The phrase “machine-like” has been used to describe the Michigan Wolverines this season, and the dismantling of Iowa shows just how apt that description is. It wasn’t sexy, but the Maize and Blue’s business-like approach propelled them to a convincing win at Kinnick. Let’s hand out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines are on the road this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, but they return to Michigan Stadium next week to welcome in Penn State for this year’s Maize Out. Last year’s Maize Out against Washington kicked off in primetime on ABC, but this year’s will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 5 vs. Iowa

In the Michigan Wolverines’ 27-14 Week 5 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, some true freshmen, as expected, burned their redshirt by playing in their fifth games of the season. In this week’s tracker, we will list those players, and moving forward we will have weekly reminders of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt after the season’s end.
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Opening betting odds released for Michigan at Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines have been favored by the oddsmakers in every single game so far during the 2022 season, and that continues as they head to Bloomington to take on a fellow Big Ten East team, the Indiana Hoosiers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are favored by 22 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Iowa

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines got their first true test of the season last week, winning a game against Maryland Terrapins that was a little too close for comfort. For the first time this season, they will hit the road and play the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Week 5 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

Kinnick Stadium: “Where top-five teams go to die.” Or do they? We’ve all heard it, only one top-five team in the last six attempts has escaped one of the most underrated edifices in the sport — and on the final play of the game, no less.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Indiana press conference

With Kinnick Stadium in the rearview mirror, the Michigan Wolverines prepare for another road trip, this time to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers. At his press availability Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions on what he sees from his upcoming opponent, as well as what he sees from his own team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan grinds to a 27-14 victory against Iowa

Entering Saturday’s contest, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh made note of Kinnick Stadium’s ominous reputation — calling the Iowa Hawkeyes’ home field “where top-five teams go to die.”. While the infamous Kinnick voodoo seemed to creep into the game for much of the second...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from Michigan’s 27-13 win against Iowa

As college football nears the midway point of the 2022 regular season, the Twitter-verse is also getting into midseason form. While the Michigan Wolverines’ game against Iowa saw more than a few white knuckles in the late stages, there was a generally positive attitude through most of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans roast Iowa’s notorious visitor locker rooms

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. That means the Wolverines are sequestered in the infamously pink visiting locker rooms in the bowels of the stadium. It’s an old-school tradition thinking the color will pacify the opposing team. And given some of the historic upsets that have occurred on the field over the years, maybe the Hawkeyes are onto something.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win at Iowa

No. 4 Michigan improved to 5-0 on the season after beating Iowa 27-14. Here are takeaways from the game. Michigan’s defense generates pressure when they have to. It took a while for Michigan’s pass-rush to get home, but they sure did when their backs were against the wall and Iowa’s offense started generating first downs. Michigan didn’t tally a sack in the first half, but the second half was another story entirely.
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

Even Iowa Hawkeye fans are roasting their team’s terrible offense

We’ve only had a month of college football back in our lives, and it’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 football team won’t go into the history books as an offensive juggernaut. Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s latest degradation of the forward pass produced zero...
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Injury Report: Donovan Edwards dressed, looks good to go vs. Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines have been without sophomore running back Donovan Edwards the last two weeks as he battled an injury. Thankfully, the wait for his return is over as he is fully dressed and is set to play in this afternoon’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, according to Jon Jansen from the U-M radio team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA

