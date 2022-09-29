Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
ESPN FPI updates projections for Michigan after Week 5
Michigan holds steady at No. 4 in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) defeating Iowa in Week 5. The win might not blow away national observers but for those with a greater familiarity with Big Ten football, what the Maize and Blue managed on Saturday was nothing short of impressive.
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s game against Iowa
The phrase “machine-like” has been used to describe the Michigan Wolverines this season, and the dismantling of Iowa shows just how apt that description is. It wasn’t sexy, but the Maize and Blue’s business-like approach propelled them to a convincing win at Kinnick. Let’s hand out...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines are on the road this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, but they return to Michigan Stadium next week to welcome in Penn State for this year’s Maize Out. Last year’s Maize Out against Washington kicked off in primetime on ABC, but this year’s will...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 5 vs. Iowa
In the Michigan Wolverines’ 27-14 Week 5 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, some true freshmen, as expected, burned their redshirt by playing in their fifth games of the season. In this week’s tracker, we will list those players, and moving forward we will have weekly reminders of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt after the season’s end.
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s first victory in Iowa City since 2005
The Michigan Wolverines are 5-0 for the third time under head coach Jim Harbaugh after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 27-14 on Saturday. The victory marked Michigan’s first victory at Kinnick Stadium since 2005 and the Wolverines’ third straight victory against Iowa. From the opening drive, Michigan set the...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh is excited to ‘chase perfection’ in order to ‘find excellence’
Michigan Wolverines head coach joined Jon Jansen for his weekly appearance on Inside Michigan Football and raved about the culture, several players, and the team’s pursuit of excellence. “Well, such a great team victory. I really learned that the team cares about — they like playing for each other....
Maize n Brew
Opening betting odds released for Michigan at Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines have been favored by the oddsmakers in every single game so far during the 2022 season, and that continues as they head to Bloomington to take on a fellow Big Ten East team, the Indiana Hoosiers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are favored by 22 points...
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Iowa
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines got their first true test of the season last week, winning a game against Maryland Terrapins that was a little too close for comfort. For the first time this season, they will hit the road and play the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
Maize n Brew
Week 5 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
Kinnick Stadium: “Where top-five teams go to die.” Or do they? We’ve all heard it, only one top-five team in the last six attempts has escaped one of the most underrated edifices in the sport — and on the final play of the game, no less.
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Indiana press conference
With Kinnick Stadium in the rearview mirror, the Michigan Wolverines prepare for another road trip, this time to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers. At his press availability Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions on what he sees from his upcoming opponent, as well as what he sees from his own team.
Maize n Brew
Michigan grinds to a 27-14 victory against Iowa
Entering Saturday’s contest, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh made note of Kinnick Stadium’s ominous reputation — calling the Iowa Hawkeyes’ home field “where top-five teams go to die.”. While the infamous Kinnick voodoo seemed to creep into the game for much of the second...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy calls Michigan’s offense ‘dangerous’: “Chomping at the bit to get the air raid going”
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been very efficient to this point in the season. Through five games McCarthy is completing an absurdly good 78.6% of his passes with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. McCarthy’s a talented quarterback, but the multitude of options Michigan has at his disposal on offense have...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s 27-13 win against Iowa
As college football nears the midway point of the 2022 regular season, the Twitter-verse is also getting into midseason form. While the Michigan Wolverines’ game against Iowa saw more than a few white knuckles in the late stages, there was a generally positive attitude through most of the game.
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans roast Iowa’s notorious visitor locker rooms
The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. That means the Wolverines are sequestered in the infamously pink visiting locker rooms in the bowels of the stadium. It’s an old-school tradition thinking the color will pacify the opposing team. And given some of the historic upsets that have occurred on the field over the years, maybe the Hawkeyes are onto something.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win at Iowa
No. 4 Michigan improved to 5-0 on the season after beating Iowa 27-14. Here are takeaways from the game. Michigan’s defense generates pressure when they have to. It took a while for Michigan’s pass-rush to get home, but they sure did when their backs were against the wall and Iowa’s offense started generating first downs. Michigan didn’t tally a sack in the first half, but the second half was another story entirely.
thecomeback.com
Even Iowa Hawkeye fans are roasting their team’s terrible offense
We’ve only had a month of college football back in our lives, and it’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 football team won’t go into the history books as an offensive juggernaut. Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s latest degradation of the forward pass produced zero...
Maize n Brew
Injury Report: Donovan Edwards dressed, looks good to go vs. Iowa
The Michigan Wolverines have been without sophomore running back Donovan Edwards the last two weeks as he battled an injury. Thankfully, the wait for his return is over as he is fully dressed and is set to play in this afternoon’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, according to Jon Jansen from the U-M radio team.
