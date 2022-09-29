Read full article on original website
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings Sunday night in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's going to be a beautiful fall-feeling Sunday in CNY. However, it will become quiet chilly tonight. Cold enough for frost in many areas. This is why Frost Advisories are issued for all of CNY tonight, and even Freeze Warnings for the North Country in Lewis and Jefferson counties. These go in effect at 10pm Sunday until 9am Monday morning.
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
AAA: National average gas prices continue to rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this morning is $3.64. That's a drop of 10 cents compared to last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 7 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.60, down 8 cents since last Monday.
Food truck explodes before Pumpkinfest begins in Cortland
Syracuse, NY — A food truck explosion rocked the Cortland community Sunday morning. It shut down several streets in the area just before Pumpkinfest was set to begin. The blast happened around 7:30 a.m., blowing the roof off the Deli Bros. food truck. No one was hurt. Pumpkinfest still...
Soccer Field at Schiller Park in Syracuse to close for fall maintenance
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The soccer field at Schiller Park in Syracuse will close for fall maintenance beginning on Tuesday, October 11, the city Department of Parks, Recreation, & Youth Programs announced Monday. Depending on the weather, the field will be closed for about six to eight weeks. “This soccer...
Comptroller audit shows broken promises from NYS on broadband access for residents
New York — Former New York State Governor Cuomo launched a $500 million dollar program in 2015 to get broadband access to people who needed it. But a recent audit from the state's top financial watchdog shows it fell short of its goal. In Madison County, there's frustration over...
CNY neighbors join together to raise awareness for epilepsy
Baldwinsville, NY — Dozens put their best foot forward at Abbot Farms to help raise awareness for epilepsy. It's a disorder that affects more than 3 million people in the U.S. Empowering People's Independence hosted a kick-off event with a one-mile group walk to take part in the one...
Rock and Roll band The Beach Boys bringing holiday tour to Syracuse this winter
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Grammy-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Beach Boys will be bringing their holiday tour, “Tis the Season with the Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra,” to the OnCenter in Syracuse this winter. Tickets for the concert on December...
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
Pumpkins & Pooches: An event helping animals find forever homes
North Syracuse, NY — Eva Roebig was shocked when her mother surprised her this past February with a new family member. "The first thing I could think was, 'He's so fluffy,'" Roebig said. "How did mom get such a big dog?" The dog, Simon, came into her family from...
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 30
SYRACUSE — Friday Night Lights sponsored by Connors & Ferris delivered once again. Highlights:
Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire
New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
Sheriff's Deputies search for vulnerable woman possibly in need of medical care
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff's Department said Paula Boeding was located in Minnesota on Sunday. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________. Oneida County Sheriff's are searching for a vulnerable adult that may be in need of medical care. 63-year-old Paula Boeding (May also go by the name Paula Tobin,) was last...
What's on the menu?: Brussel Sprout & Farro Salad with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Brussel Sprout & Farro Salad!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3...
Liverpool runner lifts up Baldwinsville runner after race
Liverpool, NY — It's not every day that you see a random act of kindness on the field, court or the track. Earlier this week after a modified boys cross country meet, a Baldwinsville runner was down at the finish line. While he was down, a runner from the Liverpool team came over to check on him.
Man with outstanding warrant, illegal handgun arrested at Skyline Apartment in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 22-year-old man with an outstanding warrant was arrested on September 24 by Syracuse Police who were working a detail at Skyline Apartments. Two officers were working at the troubled apartment building in Syracuse when they saw 22-year-old Will Diaz, who they knew had an outstanding warrant.
Three-car crash in Cayuga County leaves 78-year-old man dead
A 78-year-old man was killed on Friday as a result of a three-car crash in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff's say that just before 2:15pm on Friday deputies responded to the call of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 34 at Tanner Road. Deputies say a preliminary investigation determined...
Man accused of causing mom to crash and crashing into jail arrested again
West Monroe, NY — A Brewerton man who has had high profile arrests recently has been arrested again. This time on arson and burglary charges, according to New York State Police. Police say they arrested 32-year-old Kevin Somers after he unlawfully entered an abandoned gas station on State Route...
More Than Just Books: Therapy Dogs at the Onondaga Co. Public Libraries
Syracuse, NY — A sweet program with the Onondaga County Public Libraries offers brings together the love of reading and mans best friend. OCPL offer kids a chance to read with therapy dog Ringo and his owner Rick Gary. Gary said, “We volunteer in hospitals, we help fire departments,...
Shots fired at home while children were inside, two men shot in separate shooting
Syracuse, NY — Geneva police are investigating two shootings that took place early Sunday morning after two men were shot, and another home was shot at while children were inside. Police responded to Courtyard Apartments off Hawkins Avenue for a report of a person shot just after 12 a.m....
