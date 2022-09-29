ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings Sunday night in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's going to be a beautiful fall-feeling Sunday in CNY. However, it will become quiet chilly tonight. Cold enough for frost in many areas. This is why Frost Advisories are issued for all of CNY tonight, and even Freeze Warnings for the North Country in Lewis and Jefferson counties. These go in effect at 10pm Sunday until 9am Monday morning.
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
AAA: National average gas prices continue to rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this morning is $3.64. That's a drop of 10 cents compared to last Monday. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 7 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.60, down 8 cents since last Monday.
Food truck explodes before Pumpkinfest begins in Cortland

Syracuse, NY — A food truck explosion rocked the Cortland community Sunday morning. It shut down several streets in the area just before Pumpkinfest was set to begin. The blast happened around 7:30 a.m., blowing the roof off the Deli Bros. food truck. No one was hurt. Pumpkinfest still...
Syracuse, NY
Soccer Field at Schiller Park in Syracuse to close for fall maintenance

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The soccer field at Schiller Park in Syracuse will close for fall maintenance beginning on Tuesday, October 11, the city Department of Parks, Recreation, & Youth Programs announced Monday. Depending on the weather, the field will be closed for about six to eight weeks. “This soccer...
CNY neighbors join together to raise awareness for epilepsy

Baldwinsville, NY — Dozens put their best foot forward at Abbot Farms to help raise awareness for epilepsy. It's a disorder that affects more than 3 million people in the U.S. Empowering People's Independence hosted a kick-off event with a one-mile group walk to take part in the one...
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire

New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
Sheriff's Deputies search for vulnerable woman possibly in need of medical care

Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff's Department said Paula Boeding was located in Minnesota on Sunday. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________. Oneida County Sheriff's are searching for a vulnerable adult that may be in need of medical care. 63-year-old Paula Boeding (May also go by the name Paula Tobin,) was last...
What's on the menu?: Brussel Sprout & Farro Salad with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Brussel Sprout & Farro Salad!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3...
Liverpool runner lifts up Baldwinsville runner after race

Liverpool, NY — It's not every day that you see a random act of kindness on the field, court or the track. Earlier this week after a modified boys cross country meet, a Baldwinsville runner was down at the finish line. While he was down, a runner from the Liverpool team came over to check on him.
Three-car crash in Cayuga County leaves 78-year-old man dead

A 78-year-old man was killed on Friday as a result of a three-car crash in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff's say that just before 2:15pm on Friday deputies responded to the call of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 34 at Tanner Road. Deputies say a preliminary investigation determined...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

