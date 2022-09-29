Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
cnycentral.com
Remnants of Hurricane Ian will barely miss CNY today
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be a close call for CNY as Ian moves slowly inland and northward. Here's a look at the path that Hurricane Ian took over the past week. (See PHOTO GALLERY) Saturday morning, the center of the remnants of Hurricane Ian sit...
cnycentral.com
CNY native living in Florida still without power after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, FL — A Central New York man who is now living in Sarasota, Florida is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Deciding to ride out the storm with his daughter, Brian Honeywell is grateful his home was not seriously impacted by the storm. On the down side,...
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Berries with Carol's dog Bailey at the Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features her pup Bailey has they discuss different types of berries in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette....
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
cnycentral.com
Comptroller audit shows broken promises from NYS on broadband access for residents
New York — Former New York State Governor Cuomo launched a $500 million dollar program in 2015 to get broadband access to people who needed it. But a recent audit from the state's top financial watchdog shows it fell short of its goal. In Madison County, there's frustration over...
cnycentral.com
Sysco employees continue to strike the major food distribution company
WARNERS, N.Y. — Sysco employees continue their shrike in front of the company Friday afternoon, and they are hoping that their conditions are met with the negotiations. Sysco is a major food distribution company that provides food across New York State to prisons, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and restaurants.
cnycentral.com
Legal cannabis sales begin in Vermont
VERMONT (WRGB) — On Saturday, legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and over began in Vermont. “For years, Vermonters have voiced their support for allowing adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis from regulated, tax-paying small businesses. Now, Vermont has legalized cannabis and is well on its way to establishing a well-regulated, equitable market. We are very grateful to our allies in the state for all of their efforts over the years in support of sensible cannabis policies,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project.
cnycentral.com
Sheriff's Deputies search for vulnerable woman possibly in need of medical care
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff's Department said Paula Boeding was located in Minnesota on Sunday. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________. Oneida County Sheriff's are searching for a vulnerable adult that may be in need of medical care. 63-year-old Paula Boeding (May also go by the name Paula Tobin,) was last...
