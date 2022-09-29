ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Remnants of Hurricane Ian will barely miss CNY today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be a close call for CNY as Ian moves slowly inland and northward. Here's a look at the path that Hurricane Ian took over the past week. (See PHOTO GALLERY) Saturday morning, the center of the remnants of Hurricane Ian sit...
Gardening Update: Berries with Carol's dog Bailey at the Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features her pup Bailey has they discuss different types of berries in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette....
LAFAYETTE, NY
New York State
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sysco employees continue to strike the major food distribution company

WARNERS, N.Y. — Sysco employees continue their shrike in front of the company Friday afternoon, and they are hoping that their conditions are met with the negotiations. Sysco is a major food distribution company that provides food across New York State to prisons, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and restaurants.
Legal cannabis sales begin in Vermont

VERMONT (WRGB) — On Saturday, legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and over began in Vermont. “For years, Vermonters have voiced their support for allowing adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis from regulated, tax-paying small businesses. Now, Vermont has legalized cannabis and is well on its way to establishing a well-regulated, equitable market. We are very grateful to our allies in the state for all of their efforts over the years in support of sensible cannabis policies,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project.
VERMONT STATE
#Central New York#The Haunted#Haunted Houses
Sheriff's Deputies search for vulnerable woman possibly in need of medical care

Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff's Department said Paula Boeding was located in Minnesota on Sunday. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________. Oneida County Sheriff's are searching for a vulnerable adult that may be in need of medical care. 63-year-old Paula Boeding (May also go by the name Paula Tobin,) was last...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

