Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Related
Augusta Free Press
The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022
Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it’s obvious that the best team in Virginia isn’t either of the Commonwealth’s ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can’t seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: Early goal holds up for #2 Virginia in 1-0 win at #4 Duke
Lia Godfrey hit her second game-winning goal of the 2022 season to lift second-ranked UVA to a 1-0 win at #4 Duke on Sunday at Koskinen Stadium. Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) struck on a counter in the first half with Alexa Spaanstra applying the pressure for a turnover at midfield. Godfrey collected and played the ball ahead down the right flank to Haley Hopkins and took off on her run down the midfield.
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson roars, while Pitt, NC State tumble
Clemson took a huge step toward the Atlantic Division title with an impressive 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night. The Tigers stretched the nation’s best home winning streak to 37 games. Meanwhile in the Steel City, Pitt had the biggest headscratcher of Week 5. The Panthers were a...
Augusta Free Press
Back to the drawing board for Virginia Tech after 41-10 loss at North Carolina
The Virginia Tech football team led 3-0 at North Carolina on Saturday in their first ACC road game of the season, and it was all downhill from there. The Hokies would score just seven points the rest of the way on a team with a horrid defense, losing 41-10 in Chapel Hill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Fifth-ranked Clemson wins heavyweight ACC battle, knocking off #10 NC State, 30-20
The ACC’s College Football Playoff hopes now rest on #5 Clemson, which got three TDs from QB DJ Uiagalelei, two on the ground, to outlast #10 NC State, 30-20, on Saturday night in Death Valley. Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a score and ran for a career-high 73...
Augusta Free Press
Three TDs from Latrele Palmer key JMU in 40-13 win over Texas State in Sun Belt home opener
Todd Centeio passed for 257 yards, Latrele Palmer ran for 106 yards and three TDs, and JMU rolled to a 40-13 win over Texas State on Saturday in the Dukes’ Sun Belt home opener. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) never trailed, getting on the board first on a...
Augusta Free Press
Western Carolina rolls past VMI, 38-17, dropping Keydets to 1-3 start
VMI, after a playoff appearance in the spring of 2021, and a near-miss last fall, may be regressing to the mean. The Keydets gave up 521 yards to Western Carolina, which was able to overcome two INTs and a blocked punt in posting a 38-17 win on Saturday. The Catamounts...
Augusta Free Press
Effort under way in Virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate
Tina Herron’s son, Matthew, died by suicide in December. He was only 18 years old. Matthew’s parents, Jacqui and Tina, founded Matthew Matters, to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Suicide is one of the top causes of death for people age 15-34. The two Ashland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Celebrate 15 years of Charlottesville Ballet with fundraiser on Oct. 15
Celebrate the 15th anniversary season of Charlottesville Ballet at a “Beer & Ballet” fundraiser on Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at Champion Brewing Company at 324 6th St. in Charlottesville. Performances will take place at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting
The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a notice to all registered voters in Albemarle County, and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as the county’s mailing address at Mailbox Express, which in incorrect. The correct address for the Albemarle County elections office and early voting is...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day
There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
The City of Waynesboro sent out a news update this afternoon related to a drainage improvement project for N. Delphine and Georgia Avenues. The project is under way according to the city and traffic on Maryland Avenue between N. Delphine and Harding Avenues will be closed to thru traffic for a portion of the project.
Augusta Free Press
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abigail Garfield. Garfield is from the Crozet area, and may be with her juvenile boyfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro. Anyone with information on Garfield’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
Augusta Free Press
WWPL to host virtual book talk on the response to World War I
The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton will host a virtual conversation with Neil Lanctot, author of The Approaching Storm: Roosevelt, Wilson, Addams and Their Clash Over America’s Future on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Lanctot will explore the story of how the three most influential American progressives...
Augusta Free Press
Where rock meets Bach: TAKE3 to perform at Sipe Center
With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. The trio comes to the Sipe Center in Bridgewater on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. With training at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3...
Augusta Free Press
Valley Playhouse presents ‘An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’ Oct. 13-23
Just in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23. Enter Poe’s wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” to lesser-known gems “The Oblong Box” and “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.
Comments / 0