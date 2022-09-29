ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Augusta Free Press

The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022

Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it’s obvious that the best team in Virginia isn’t either of the Commonwealth’s ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can’t seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: Early goal holds up for #2 Virginia in 1-0 win at #4 Duke

Lia Godfrey hit her second game-winning goal of the 2022 season to lift second-ranked UVA to a 1-0 win at #4 Duke on Sunday at Koskinen Stadium. Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) struck on a counter in the first half with Alexa Spaanstra applying the pressure for a turnover at midfield. Godfrey collected and played the ball ahead down the right flank to Haley Hopkins and took off on her run down the midfield.
DURHAM, NC
Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson roars, while Pitt, NC State tumble

Clemson took a huge step toward the Atlantic Division title with an impressive 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night. The Tigers stretched the nation’s best home winning streak to 37 games. Meanwhile in the Steel City, Pitt had the biggest headscratcher of Week 5. The Panthers were a...
CLEMSON, SC
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro Voter Guide: Big changes ahead for city voters on Election Day

There’s a whole lot of change in Waynesboro when it comes to voting in November. From redistricting to moving city elections to November, voters may be scratching their heads on where to vote early or on Election Day. AugustaFreePress.com is breaking down the changes for you. Redistricting. A number...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

WWPL to host virtual book talk on the response to World War I

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton will host a virtual conversation with Neil Lanctot, author of The Approaching Storm: Roosevelt, Wilson, Addams and Their Clash Over America’s Future on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Lanctot will explore the story of how the three most influential American progressives...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Where rock meets Bach: TAKE3 to perform at Sipe Center

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. The trio comes to the Sipe Center in Bridgewater on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. With training at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Valley Playhouse presents ‘An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’ Oct. 13-23

Just in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23. Enter Poe’s wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” to lesser-known gems “The Oblong Box” and “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.
HARRISONBURG, VA

