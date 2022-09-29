Read full article on original website
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall
Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
El Caribeño relocating in Cypress
El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
veranda.com
A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline
While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: October 3 to 9, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 20 Live Shows & Concerts This Month: October 2022
Snag your seats for our picks for the top concerts and live performances taking place across Houston in October 2022. As we enter into the fall, the weather may start cooling down but the concert calendar is definitely heating up with a packed schedule in the city’s biggest venues.
365thingsinhouston.com
Groove to the swampy blues of Tab Benoit in concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Catch a free show of Delta swamp blues when Tab Benoit and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band head to Miller Outdoor Theatre on Friday, October 14, 2022. Houston’s historic open-air pavilion hosts a night that showcases the sounds of Louisiana when Tab Benoit brings his award-winning blues-playing to the Miller Outdoor stage, joined by NOLA’s influential Second Line-style ensemble, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
papercitymag.com
Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie
Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?
If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
Ian is gone. So, what's next in the tropical forecast?
HOUSTON — With Hurricane Ian in the rear-view mirror, it's important to remember that hurricane season doesn't end for another two months. So, with that in mind, what are we watching in the tropics?. As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was tracking two waves for potential development...
Friendswood seniors you do not want to miss this
Don't miss the Friendswood Senior Citizen Program Fall Picnic, Wednesday, October 5th at Stevenson Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.!. Everyone 50 years and older is welcome for a nice day out at our beautiful Stevenson Park.
What are the MOST HAUNTED Places in Galveston?
It might not get the press that cities like New Orleans, Savannah, or Salem gets - but Galveston could easily be one of the most haunted cities in the United States. Sometimes described as a 'cemetery with its own beach', Galveston has been the scene of much death and many tragic events. It is no wonder that Galveston is as haunted as it is.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: October 3 to 9, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
glasstire.com
Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed
In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
Kovasovic's is a must-stop for fresh cuts & sausages!
Kovasovic's Fresh Meat Market provides the Rosenberg, Texas area with the freshest and highest quality meat.
Café Express to reopen River Oaks spot following renovation, menu revamp
The interior of Café Express on West Gray Street in River Oaks has been fully revamped. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) The River Oaks location of Café Express, a Houston-based European cafe concept, is set to reopen Oct. 4 with a new interior, a revamped menu and the return of a condiment bar offering Europe-imported condiments.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
