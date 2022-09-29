ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall

Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

El Caribeño relocating in Cypress

El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
veranda.com

A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline

While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Sugar Land, TX
Society
Sugar Land, TX
Government
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Sugar Land, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Events This Week: October 3 to 9, 2022

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najwa Karam
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 20 Live Shows & Concerts This Month: October 2022

Snag your seats for our picks for the top concerts and live performances taking place across Houston in October 2022. As we enter into the fall, the weather may start cooling down but the concert calendar is definitely heating up with a packed schedule in the city’s biggest venues.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Groove to the swampy blues of Tab Benoit in concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Catch a free show of Delta swamp blues when Tab Benoit and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band head to Miller Outdoor Theatre on Friday, October 14, 2022. Houston’s historic open-air pavilion hosts a night that showcases the sounds of Louisiana when Tab Benoit brings his award-winning blues-playing to the Miller Outdoor stage, joined by NOLA’s influential Second Line-style ensemble, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Nostalgia-Driven Store Celebrates a River Oaks District Milestone and a New Houston Financial Tie

Mary Ann Hebrank with poodle Bella, Natalie Naifeh with Jax, Abigail Hartland at the Frances Valentine first anniversary party. There was more than one celebration going on in the Frances Valentine boutique. It was the first anniversary of the nostalgia-driven brand’s Houston store and founder and CEO Elyse Arons jetted in for the party. The event also marked investment in the brand by Curate Capital, Houstonian Carrie Colbert’s women-centric venture capital fund.
HOUSTON, TX
107 JAMZ

Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?

If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
BAYTOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Music Festival#Street Food#Sugar Land Town Square#Flying Saucer#Bavarian#German#Lebanese#Cuban
KHOU

Ian is gone. So, what's next in the tropical forecast?

HOUSTON — With Hurricane Ian in the rear-view mirror, it's important to remember that hurricane season doesn't end for another two months. So, with that in mind, what are we watching in the tropics?. As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was tracking two waves for potential development...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

What are the MOST HAUNTED Places in Galveston?

It might not get the press that cities like New Orleans, Savannah, or Salem gets - but Galveston could easily be one of the most haunted cities in the United States. Sometimes described as a 'cemetery with its own beach', Galveston has been the scene of much death and many tragic events. It is no wonder that Galveston is as haunted as it is.
GALVESTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
glasstire.com

Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed

In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy