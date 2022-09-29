Read full article on original website
Local student leaders pave the way for a brighter tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Each year, students who make up the YAC (Youth Advisory Council) through the Ionia Intermediate School District, come together with several local schools at Camp Roger. The initiative is for students to implement various leadership skills to create a better community. Students are then given the opportunity to use these skills throughout the West Michigan community to make a positive impact. Click the video above to see the Ionia ISD’s new commercial featuring local student leaders.
Volunteers add 200 trees to Grand Rapids' canopy
Grand Rapids’ Southtown neighborhood is a little greener, thanks to roughly 200 volunteers. (Oct. 1, 2022) Volunteers add 200 trees to Grand Rapids’ canopy. Legally blind Army veteran continues to serve with …. It’s the final day of Art Prize!. US Preventive Task Force recommends all adults...
Dinner made easy with Crafted Market Signatures from Meijer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Meijer is dedicated and committed to bringing the community fresh and delicious ingredients to accommodate to our ever so busy lifestyles. They have introduced a new product line that is available in the deli section titled Crafted Market Signatures by Meijer. The new product line features several different mealtime options encompassing all sorts of delicious dinner options. The ready to heat meals are located by the deli in the grab and go case. Each of these meals is precooked and prepared fresh in house daily for your enjoyment.
Legally blind Army veteran continues to serve with help from leader dog
A United States Army veteran in Grand Rapids is being recognized for her service in the community by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. (Oct. 2, 2022)
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish pride in Grand Rapids
A weeklong celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids got underway Sunday afternoon with the raising of the Polish flag outside Diamond Hall. (Oct. 3, 2022)
Authorities: Missing teen likely with NY man
Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area who is believed to have left home with a man from New York. (Oct. 3, 2022)
Happy Birthday Zeeland! Here's a look at what's happening during the week-long celebration
Happy Birthday Zeeland! Here's a look at what's happening during the week-long celebration. Happy Birthday Zeeland! Here’s a look at what’s happening …. New book teachings kids about history of Holocaust: …. EB I-96 closure in Grand Rapids muddles traffic. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 100322. Pulaski...
Churches hosts fundraiser to help Ukraine
Authentic Ukrainan food was on people's plates but the country's citizens were in the hearts of those who filled St. Isadore Parish Life Center in Grand Rapids Saturday.(Oct. 1, 2022)
Scholten: Ad claiming she praised rioters is a 'blatant lie'
Scholten: Ad claiming she praised rioters is a ‘blatant …. Clear with scattered frost developing, but not as widespread. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Community pays tribute as domestic violence homicides …. Kent County is on track this year to double the number of domestic violence homicides...
Man critically injured in crash with semi-truck near Grand Haven
A man was critically injured in a crash near Grand Haven on Monday.
Magnum Sports has what you need for hunting season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hunting season is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to up your already impressive skills, or maybe trying something new, Magnum Sports is your one stop shop. The full-service sporting goods store includes a 12-lane indoor pistol and rifle range, 40 yard indoor archery range, fishing gear and so much more. We went to Greenville to check it all out!
Couture for a Cure fashion event helps a great cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Couture for a Cure is Grand Rapids’ premiere fashion event — and it’s all for a great cause of supporting important research and programs at the Van Andel Institute. This year’s intimate event will feature a one-of-a-kind fashion show by Leigh’s, along with a special look at the Fall/Winter 2022 collection from world-renowned Italian brand Max Mara. Artistry™ skincare and makeup will grace the runway, with opportunities for guests to experience these on-trend products at the Artistry™ beauty bar. Although this year’s event is sold out, there are plenty of ways to get involved — including VAI’s Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory gala on Thursday, Oct. 27!
Patients struggle to fill prescriptions as GR Walgreens pharmacy stays closed
For nearly two weeks now, many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to look elsewhere for the prescriptions they count on as a Walgreens pharmacy remains closed in the northeast side of the city. (Oct. 2, 2022)
Taxes may be your biggest expense in retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – hen people think about their retirement and what it’s going to cost, there are many things that come to mind: how much to save, healthcare costs, maybe inflation. While those are all very important, we have guests today that warn about something totally different that could be your largest expense in retirement.
Could It Snow Later This Week?
This was from the National Weather Service Forecast Discussion Sunday AM: “A FEW WET SNOW FLAKES MAY MIX IN AT TIMES MAINLY ACROSS RELATIVELY HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF OUR NORTHERN FORECAST AREA AND INLAND FROM RELATIVELY MILD LAKE MI WATERS.”. Don’t get too excited this far out…Even if it were...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 100122
Sunshine will dominate Saturday with temperatures warming to near 70. There will be a few high clouds due to remnants of Ian, especially southeast of Grand Rapids. (Oct. 1, 2022)
