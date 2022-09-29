GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Meijer is dedicated and committed to bringing the community fresh and delicious ingredients to accommodate to our ever so busy lifestyles. They have introduced a new product line that is available in the deli section titled Crafted Market Signatures by Meijer. The new product line features several different mealtime options encompassing all sorts of delicious dinner options. The ready to heat meals are located by the deli in the grab and go case. Each of these meals is precooked and prepared fresh in house daily for your enjoyment.

