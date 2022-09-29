Read full article on original website
WSET
City of Danville waiving volume restrictions for storm debris cleanup after Ian
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some residents in the River City are getting much-needed help as clean-up efforts continue after Ian. The City of Danville is waiving volume restrictions for the collection of tree limbs and cuttings, brush, and other storm debris. In other words, residents can put out as...
Updated report on Danville Power outages
UPDATE 10/2/22: The City of Danville says it restored power overnight to about 1,000 people. However, on Sunday morning there are still roughly 1,984 people in the dark. The city says 500 of those outages are in the areas of Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills. All Power crews are on duty again Sunday and […]
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WSET
Danville Utilities restores many customers power, working hard to restore all power
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ian has brought lots of damage and many people have lost power. Danville Utilities said they were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 of its customers. They gave an update on Sunday morning at 8:30. They said that there are still 1,974 customers...
WSET
Electrical crews in Danville begin restoring power after Ian
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Electrical crews are working around the clock to restore power in Danville after Tropical Storm Ian caused widespread power outages. A tree fell on a power line in a neighborhood near Franklin Turnpike. ABC13 spoke with Peggy Anderson. She is a caretaker at a home...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSET
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken across southern Virginia
WASHINGTON (TND) — Ian, which the National Weather Service said was a post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken across southern Virginia on Saturday evening. Still, wind and rain from the storm caused downed trees, and power lines, as well as flooded roads, in some regions of the state. WSET reported...
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
WSET
Bedford Co. names new Deputy County Administrator after nationwide search
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a national search, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss announced on Monday that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s Deputy County Administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on November 1. He has served as the Assistant County Administrator for New Kent County, Virginia...
WSET
School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
WSET
An eye from the sky! See how Danville's changed from 1948 to 2022
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville's Information Technology Department announced on Monday that the 2022 aerial photographs are now available on its geographic information systems (GIS) website using the Parcel Viewer application. The photos were taken on June 2 with a 3-inch resolution. At this high resolution,...
wfirnews.com
As Ian’s remnants move over us, be alert for possible flooding
We are sure to get plenty of rain at times from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, but what is less certain is which areas, if any, encounter flooding. Meteorologists say the potential exists just about anywhere from small mountain valleys to larger river basins like the Roanoke, and it is important to remain alert for the possibility. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSET
Trick or Treat! Town of South Boston announces Halloween activities, safety tips
SOUTH BOSTON. Va. (WSET) — The Town of South Boston would like citizens and visitors to know that Halloween will be observed on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the town. The town would also like to let folks know that,...
WSET
'Fire won't wait. Plan your escape:' Roanoke FireEMS to celebrate Fire Prevention Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As Fire Prevention Week approaches, Roanoke Fire-EMS is reminding residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. Roanoke Fire-EMS is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW) from October 9 to 15.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
WSET
Audiology Experts Explain Impact of Electrical Signals in Your Ear
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates knows the ins and outs of your ear. Emily finds out how the electric signals in your ear can impact your hearing.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
WSET
Family of three homeless after giant tree falls on their Blairs home during Ian impacts
BLAIRS, Va. (WSET) — A family in Blairs is dealing with the fallout after Ian swept through the Southside. Karen St. John and her two sons were uprooted from their home after a tree crashed into it on Friday night. "Just worry because I just went back to work,...
WSET
Sunday brings one last round of rain before sunshine returns
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to some clouds, mist, drizzle, and even some pockets of fog for most. Some are waking up to some steadier rain, and that's the trend moving forward this afternoon. Sunday, as Ian pulls away, we get the wrap-around flow and that...
