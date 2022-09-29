ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Updated report on Danville Power outages

UPDATE 10/2/22: The City of Danville says it restored power overnight to about 1,000 people. However, on Sunday morning there are still roughly 1,984 people in the dark. The city says 500 of those outages are in the areas of Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills. All Power crews are on duty again Sunday and […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
South Carolina State
WSET

Electrical crews in Danville begin restoring power after Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Electrical crews are working around the clock to restore power in Danville after Tropical Storm Ian caused widespread power outages. A tree fell on a power line in a neighborhood near Franklin Turnpike. ABC13 spoke with Peggy Anderson. She is a caretaker at a home...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Emergency Management#Hurricane Ian#City#Danville Utilities#Danville Public Works#The State Of Emergency#Commonwealth
WSET

School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

An eye from the sky! See how Danville's changed from 1948 to 2022

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville's Information Technology Department announced on Monday that the 2022 aerial photographs are now available on its geographic information systems (GIS) website using the Parcel Viewer application. The photos were taken on June 2 with a 3-inch resolution. At this high resolution,...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

As Ian’s remnants move over us, be alert for possible flooding

We are sure to get plenty of rain at times from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, but what is less certain is which areas, if any, encounter flooding. Meteorologists say the potential exists just about anywhere from small mountain valleys to larger river basins like the Roanoke, and it is important to remain alert for the possibility. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Sunday brings one last round of rain before sunshine returns

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to some clouds, mist, drizzle, and even some pockets of fog for most. Some are waking up to some steadier rain, and that's the trend moving forward this afternoon. Sunday, as Ian pulls away, we get the wrap-around flow and that...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy