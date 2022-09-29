ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Cubs prospects we can’t wait to see at Wrigley Field in 2023

It was a big year for the Chicago Cubs organization in terms of developing key prospects. MLB Pipeline currently has the Cubs farm system ranked 10th overall, noting the depth of talent at virtually every level. FanGraphs is even higher on their system, currently ranking them fourth overall. Even if just a few of these key farmhands hit, the Cubs will be set up for success for years to come.
Reading too much into the new Cubs Convention commercial on Marquee

Cubs Convention is back – as we saw between every inning this weekend on Marquee. The event was dramatically teased with images and videos showing Cubs players signing autographs for fans. Brilliant visual marketing for a team already hoping to sell fans on a more competitive 2023, especially since there have been more empty green seats than Cubbie blue autumn outerwear of late in the seats at Wrigley Field.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. After Brandon Marsh caught Mauricio Dubon’s fly ball in center for for the game’s final out, players jumped and cheered in jubilation before meeting at the mound where they hugged and bounced around some more. The video board at Minute Maid Park displayed the team’s logo and the words: “Congratulations Philadelphia” as the Phillies celebrated. A small but vocal group of Philadelphia fans congregated near the team’s dugout and chanted: “Let’s go Phillies,” in the bottom of the ninth inning.
