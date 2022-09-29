Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO