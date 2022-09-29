ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
The Georgia Sun

The weather may be cooling off, but the mosquitoes are still biting in Georgia

Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
SAINT MARKS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
State
Georgia State
accesswdun.com

Dacula home declared "total loss" after Friday morning fire

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Friday morning were called to put out a house fire in Dacula. Firefighters arrived at 5:03 a.m. to a two-story house with heavy fire involvement in the 3500 block of Jim Moore Road NE. The 911 caller told crews that the fire may have started in the basement.
DACULA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.

According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years

According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
valdostatoday.com

Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams

ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
GEORGIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise

ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List

GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy