Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why We Fell for Fall as the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Reports of power outages, trees down as winds from Tropical Storm Ian reach Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A few hundreds of people have lost power today as winds from Tropical Storm Ian begin to move into Central Georgia on Thursday. 13WMAZ is working to confirm if the outages are related to the storm which ripped through Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
The weather may be cooling off, but the mosquitoes are still biting in Georgia
Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.
WCTV
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks
Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage. Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Forsyth County traffic alert: parts of McGinnis Ferry Road to close into next year
The far right lane on westbound McGinnis Ferry Road at Old Atlanta will close beginning October 3(Photo/Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) Commuters who take McGinnis Ferry Road in the southern part of Forsyth County can soon expect more traffic delays.
accesswdun.com
Dacula home declared "total loss" after Friday morning fire
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Friday morning were called to put out a house fire in Dacula. Firefighters arrived at 5:03 a.m. to a two-story house with heavy fire involvement in the 3500 block of Jim Moore Road NE. The 911 caller told crews that the fire may have started in the basement.
Gridlock Guy: Hurricane Ian traffic another wrinkle in Atlanta commute
Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. in Cayo Costa, FL took the attention of many people aro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.
According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years
According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
valdostatoday.com
Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams
ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
erienewsnow.com
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise
ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List
GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
Comments / 0