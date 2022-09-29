ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Monument Terrace to undergo repairs in October

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some minor repairs to Monument Terrace will take several weeks of October while a contractor replaces caulking on the stairs and walkways. Starting the week of October 10, the work may last three to four weeks. One side of the stairs will be roped off...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Household hazardous waste and electronic recycling to open Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you've got any hazardous waste to dispose of or want to recycle electronics, Saturday is the perfect day to get them off your hands. From 8 a.m. till noon on October 8, the City of Lynchburg's Public Works Department will be collecting household hazardous waste and recycling electronics.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Bedford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Pharmacy#Health Care#Wset#Medical Services#General Health#Horizon Behavioral Health#Genoa Healthcare
WSET

School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
WSET

An eye from the sky! See how Danville's changed from 1948 to 2022

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville's Information Technology Department announced on Monday that the 2022 aerial photographs are now available on its geographic information systems (GIS) website using the Parcel Viewer application. The photos were taken on June 2 with a 3-inch resolution. At this high resolution,...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy