Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke City Sheriff's office hosts Faith & Blue community festivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
Audiology Experts Explain Impact of Electrical Signals in Your Ear
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates knows the ins and outs of your ear. Emily finds out how the electric signals in your ear can impact your hearing.
WSET
Monument Terrace to undergo repairs in October
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some minor repairs to Monument Terrace will take several weeks of October while a contractor replaces caulking on the stairs and walkways. Starting the week of October 10, the work may last three to four weeks. One side of the stairs will be roped off...
WSET
Household hazardous waste and electronic recycling to open Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you've got any hazardous waste to dispose of or want to recycle electronics, Saturday is the perfect day to get them off your hands. From 8 a.m. till noon on October 8, the City of Lynchburg's Public Works Department will be collecting household hazardous waste and recycling electronics.
WSET
Bedford Co. book challenging policy passes; parents not part of process until step four
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County schools have a new book policy that sparked some controversy among school board members. The five-step policy lays out what will happen when books are challenged in the school system. Policies for School Board 7.14.22 Information and 8.11.22 Action by Ezra Hercyk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
The Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue Department visits Students for 'career exploration'
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department visited the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center on Friday. They visited the middle and high school classes for career exploration. "Everyone had a great time as we learned about the job of being a firefighter and...
WSET
Trick or Treat! Town of South Boston announces Halloween activities, safety tips
SOUTH BOSTON. Va. (WSET) — The Town of South Boston would like citizens and visitors to know that Halloween will be observed on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the town. The town would also like to let folks know that,...
WSET
Bedford Co. names new Deputy County Administrator after nationwide search
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a national search, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss announced on Monday that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s Deputy County Administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on November 1. He has served as the Assistant County Administrator for New Kent County, Virginia...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
WSET
Families are still searching for places to live after tree falls on their quadplex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg are feeling the effects of Ian's impact. Four families are trying to recover after a tree fell on their quadplex on Edgeway Drive Friday night. It left them without a place to live. Brittney Floyd lived there with her sons. She spent...
WSET
A safe space to Trick or Treat, Halloween event to be held by St. Stephens in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Forest is making a safe space for kids to Trick or Treat this Halloween. The church is hosting its first annual community "Trunk or Treat" event on Sunday, October 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot.
WSET
U.S. Army Offers "Limitless" Career Opportunities
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The U.S. Army is actively recruiting people looking for a new career opportunity. Emily finds out about the benefits you could get if you sign up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Family of seven without a home after total loss fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke County family is without a home after a devastating fire on Monday morning. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. to a home in the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area for the report of a residential structure fire.
WSET
Win Diapers for a Year from Babyganics Using #Pootraits
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Babyganics is hosting a contest called Poo Traits, where you can win free diapers! All you need to win is your cell phone! Emily finds out how you can enter.
WSET
Family of three homeless after giant tree falls on their Blairs home during Ian impacts
BLAIRS, Va. (WSET) — A family in Blairs is dealing with the fallout after Ian swept through the Southside. Karen St. John and her two sons were uprooted from their home after a tree crashed into it on Friday night. "Just worry because I just went back to work,...
WSET
An eye from the sky! See how Danville's changed from 1948 to 2022
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville's Information Technology Department announced on Monday that the 2022 aerial photographs are now available on its geographic information systems (GIS) website using the Parcel Viewer application. The photos were taken on June 2 with a 3-inch resolution. At this high resolution,...
WSET
'Help shelter animals find loving homes': Roanoke Valley SPCA holds adoption event
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts a pet adoption event in partnership with Southern Team Subaru to help shelter animals find loving homes. This event is on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The location for this event is at Southern Team Subaru. They will have...
WSET
Danville Utilities restores many customers power, working hard to restore all power
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ian has brought lots of damage and many people have lost power. Danville Utilities said they were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 of its customers. They gave an update on Sunday morning at 8:30. They said that there are still 1,974 customers...
WSET
'Widespread outages': many Danville residents without power: Public Information Officer
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The National Weather Service reports that Ian continues to weaken. Arnold Hendrix, Public Relations Officer for the city of Danville gave a report for "Hurricane Ian" as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The heavy rain and strongest winds with Ian will move north Saturday but, clouds...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
Comments / 0