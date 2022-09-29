Read full article on original website
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Brabus P 900 Rocket’s 900-HP V-8 Makes the Ford Raptor R Look Weak
The Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition is a heavily revised Mercedes-AMG G63 featuring a pickup truck bed and a very angry front fascia. 900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque are shot out of the twin-turbo 4.5-liter V-8 through a nine-speed automatic, with this brick able to hit 62 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds.
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gets 700-HP Upgrade With Murdered-Out Looks
It's pretty hard to get more luxurious than a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The brand's four-door sedan is, for many, the high watermark. Someone evidently thinks differently. Rolls has its own Black Badge lineup for various models, which turns things up a notch above the standard Ghost. Still, if you've got "why not" money, Spofec has another option.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Inside the car graveyard where crashed supercars worth millions are forgotten by their owners
FORGOTTEN Ferraris worth millions have been filmed in a supercar graveyard. Footage show the abandoned luxury vehicles sitting among other high-end motors in a gravel parking lot gathering rust. In the video, uploaded to TikTok by @bluntforcegaming, the camera shows off a series of flashy vehicles. Among the once-adored supercars...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
Wildly Valuable Car Collection Found In Underground Bunker
In a display of a location we likely have yet to see, this video shows us a world of classic and modern luxury cars thought to have been lost to time. At first you can see some vehicles that are a bit tricky in terms of identifying what they actually are. This was definitely the case for one vehicle that ports Gullwing doors and a unique front facia. Perhaps someone a little more knowledgeable would be able to point out the exact make, year, and model but the shots that we do get of this particular car are difficult to assess. Either way it's something of great significance if not simply because of its rarity then also for its part in the collection.
Elon Musk Promises Cybertruck Can Be Used As A Boat
Elon Musk is no stranger to saying strange and often controversial things. This time, the billionaire is claiming that the Cybertruck - when it eventually arrives - will be waterproof. He shared the surprising promise on Twitter, writing it "will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy."
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Hundreds of Classic American Cars Are Heading to Auction
VanDerBrink AuctionsApproximately 300 '50s and 60's American cars are up for grabs, all from the collection of Randy Milan.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
