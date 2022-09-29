ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gN10_0iFmQPk700

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder.

ALSO ON WJBF: Woman arrested after accusations of neglect, depriving disabled adult of healthcare

According to investigators, Kameron Tucker , 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive in Hephzibah, and Kentevios Wageman , 17, of 3400 block of Bullock Avenue, were shot at least once at the apartment on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released police documents reveal how a teenager was caught with a BB gun last week at Glenn Hills High School. An incident report from Richmond County School System police shows that Javar Myron Odom, 17, was caught with the semi-automatic BB gun after an officer observed it tucked into his waistband around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 27.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hephzibah, GA
Hephzibah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Tucker, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Suspect convicted in rape of August mom with kids nearby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby. Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Glenn Hills student arrested for having BB gun at school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on school property. At around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, a school officer saw a seventeen-year-old student standing in the school bus loading zone with what appeared to be a black handgun in the waistband of his pants. That's according to the Richmond County Board of Education Police Department. The officer took the student inside the building, where he was searched. The incident report says the school's assistant principal found a semi-automatic BB gun and container with one thousand BBs on the student.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Family still searching for missing Richmond County man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Homicides#Violent Crime#Massoit Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Catalytic converter thefts rising again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a rise in catalytic converter thefts nationally and locally. It’s a crime not new to the CSRA, but returning and a Columbia County church is among the latest to be hit. We reported about this same issue in 2020. All you need to do is crank your car up […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested for deadly Wrightsboro Rd. shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the deadly shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. The sheriff's office has charged seventeen-year-old Darontaye Cummings with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

ACSO searching for armed bank robbery suspect

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect involved in an armed bank robbery. The incident happened at Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Langley around 11:50 A.M. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a black […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy