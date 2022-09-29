Read full article on original website
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
Man killed in Seneca Street crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Seneca Street and Elk Street.
Judge finds Buffalo man guilty of assault
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was found guilty of one count of assault in the second degree.
Riders call for a 'transit revolution' in WNY
Transit advocates have been calling for change for years, but say now is the time for a transit revolution.
One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing
It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
Morning News Brief
The man police say fired shots around the area of 200 Ellicott street on Friday evening has been identified as 22 year old Tarrance Williams of Batavia. The incident began with a report of gunshots at about 6 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a male walking nervously with what appeared to be a gun on his person. A man matching the description provided was spotted by Sgt. Dan Coffey walking on the Ellicott Trail a short distance from the incident location. When Coffey attempted to stop the individual for an interview, the man fled on foot and Coffey chased him from Evans Street to Court Street. Williams has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, a Class C felony, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th, a Class A misdemeanor. Williams recently entered a guilty plea in County Court to a charge of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd — a charge that indicates prosecutors believe he possessed enough of a controlled substance that he intended to sell it. He is awaiting sentencing on that conviction. There have been no reports of any injuries from the gunshots.
Erie County Auto Bureau in Depew closing for renovations
DEPEW, N.Y. — A car bureau in Depew is closing for renovations. On Monday, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns announced that Erie County Auto Bureau in the George Urban Plaza at 2122 George Urban Blvd is closing Wednesday, Oct. 5 and will reopen by the end of the year.
Hamburg woman accused of stealing money from youth hockey team
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg woman is accused of stealing money from a youth hockey team. Colleen Wheeler, 43, was arraigned Friday in Hamburg Town Court on one count of grand larceny in the third degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Wheeler, while working as a manager...
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
Girl, 17, in stable condition after shooting on Schuele Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenage girl is recovering and is listed in stable condition after she was shot Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, between Northland Avenue and East Ferry Street. That's where a 17-year-old girl was shot, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.
Walk to Cure Arthritis set for Saturday, Oct. 15 in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talisa King has a personal mission. She was diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis. After noticing a lack of resources locally, she reached out to the National Arthritis Foundation to start a local chapter in Buffalo. "As a young working-class woman, the closest resource was roughly 6-8...
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
Shooting sends teenage girl to hospital in Buffalo
A teenage girl is hospitalized following a weekend shooting here in Buffalo. Police say that a 17 year old girl was attacked on Schuele Avenue around 10:30 Sunday morning.
Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
77-year-old man dies after crash on Seneca Street near Elk Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon after a crash. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Seneca Street near Elk Street. Buffalo Police accident investigators said a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Seneca when the driver apparently lost control...
