Estancia, NM

Facility denies claim that immigrants are on hunger strike at Torrence Co. Detention Center

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A contractor who operates an immigration facility in Estancia is refuting claims that immigrants in the facility have gone on a hunger strike to protest alleged mistreatment. According to the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, the hunger strike started Monday with immigrants protesting health hazards and alleged mistreatment by guards at the facility operated by CoreCivic.

ACLU: Torrance County Detention Center unsafe for migrants

A CoreCivic spokesperson denied the allegations saying not one detainee has missed a meal and the immigrants are making false claims about the facility’s conditions.

