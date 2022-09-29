Read full article on original website
Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have provided an update on the tragic death of a 4-year-old who was hit by a car at a sports complex this weekend. On Saturday morning, the child, Jack Baumann, was hit by a car around 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue. The Beloit Police Department said […]
Death of 4-year-old child in Beloit ruled an accident, no charges filed
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police said no charges would be filed after a four-year-old child was hit by a vehicle and died Saturday. Police said the child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
Man dies after car crashes into Town of Sun Prairie barn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed a car into a Town of Sun Prairie barn on Sunday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving northbound on Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie at a high speed when the crash happened.
4-Year-Old Child Dies In Beloit After Being Hit By Vehicle Saturday
A four-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Beloit. Emergency responders were called to the scene near the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex just before 9:45 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive. Investigators say neither alcohol nor...
Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
Ex-Winnebago GOP Chair Eli Nicolosi arrested for home invasion, battery
Ex-Winnebago County GOP Chairman Eli Nicolosi was arrested Sunday. Ex-Winnebago GOP Chair Eli Nicolosi arrested for …. Ex-Winnebago County GOP Chairman Eli Nicolosi was arrested Sunday. Man found guilty of sexually assaulting Rockford …. A man was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 18...
Kenosha man killed in rollover crash in Union Grove, sheriff's office says
A Kenosha man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday night in the Village of Union Grove, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Shooting Incident on the West Side
Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
Beloit police: Child struck by vehicle near sports complex dies
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle Saturday. The child later died. Police said a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. At 1:45 p.m....
Teen who allegedly had loaded gun on State Street arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a 16-year-old Saturday who they said had a loaded gun on State Street. Officers saw the teen amongst a group in the 500 block of State Street just after 10 p.m. Officers allegedly saw the grip of a gun tucked into the teen’s waistband.
Five people hurt including child in rollover crash near Rio
RIO, Wis. — Five people were hurt, including a child, after a vehicle rolled over Friday night. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Rio. The vehicle was traveling west when it left the road and rolled over in a ditch.
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery on The West Side
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery
A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery. A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. Man found guilty of sexually assaulting Rockford …. A man was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a child under the age of...
Dane Co: at least one injured after beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple emergency units are responding to the beltline after a crash that injured at least one person, Dane County Dispatch said. Dispatch said Madison Fire, EMS and Madison Police Department were dispatched to the eastbound ramp at Park Street on the beltline after reports of a crash.
Rockford health network warns about dangers of fentanyl
Opioid use continues to be a national concern as "rainbow fentanyl" is making headlines. Rockford health network warns about dangers of fentanyl. Opioid use continues to be a national concern as "rainbow fentanyl" is making headlines. Man found guilty of sexually assaulting Rockford …. A man was found guilty Monday...
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
UPDATED with scene photos by RS sources: Possible Head On Collision, In Machesney Park
