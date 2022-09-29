ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

WCIA

Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have provided an update on the tragic death of a 4-year-old who was hit by a car at a sports complex this weekend. On Saturday morning, the child, Jack Baumann, was hit by a car around 9:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue. The Beloit Police Department said […]
BELOIT, WI
wiproud.com

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Man dies after car crashes into Town of Sun Prairie barn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed a car into a Town of Sun Prairie barn on Sunday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving northbound on Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie at a high speed when the crash happened.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
seehafernews.com

4-Year-Old Child Dies In Beloit After Being Hit By Vehicle Saturday

A four-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Beloit. Emergency responders were called to the scene near the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex just before 9:45 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive. Investigators say neither alcohol nor...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Ex-Winnebago GOP Chair Eli Nicolosi arrested for home invasion, battery

Ex-Winnebago County GOP Chairman Eli Nicolosi was arrested Sunday. Ex-Winnebago GOP Chair Eli Nicolosi arrested for …. Ex-Winnebago County GOP Chairman Eli Nicolosi was arrested Sunday. Man found guilty of sexually assaulting Rockford …. A man was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 18...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery

A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery. A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. Man found guilty of sexually assaulting Rockford …. A man was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a child under the age of...
SYCAMORE, IL
nbc15.com

Dane Co: at least one injured after beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple emergency units are responding to the beltline after a crash that injured at least one person, Dane County Dispatch said. Dispatch said Madison Fire, EMS and Madison Police Department were dispatched to the eastbound ramp at Park Street on the beltline after reports of a crash.
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Rockford health network warns about dangers of fentanyl

Opioid use continues to be a national concern as "rainbow fentanyl" is making headlines. Rockford health network warns about dangers of fentanyl. Opioid use continues to be a national concern as "rainbow fentanyl" is making headlines. Man found guilty of sexually assaulting Rockford …. A man was found guilty Monday...
ROCKFORD, IL
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
MADISON, WI

