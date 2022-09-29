American Red Cross sends local volunteers to help with Hurricane Ian

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The American Red Cross sent nine Central Coast volunteers to Florida before Hurricane Ian and are prepared to send more local help as needed.

Organizers said that the volunteers originated from local counties, including:

two from Ventura County

two from Santa Barbara County

one from San Luis Obispo County

two from Tulare County

two from Kern County

A dozen other volunteers are on standby to go to Florida, depending on the damages.

Red Cross said their work is just getting started and will continue working side-by-side with partners to help people for months to come.

Wednesday night, more than 33,000 people sought refuge in approximately 260 evacuation shelters across Florida to escape Hurricane Ian, according to the organization.

The American Red Cross said the number of people seeking shelter could increase in the coming days as power outages surge.

