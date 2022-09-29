Read full article on original website
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California
Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
kusi.com
Eater
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
NBC San Diego
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America
Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
KPBS
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
kusi.com
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend
El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.
kusi.com
Newsom vetoes cleanup funds, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand under sewage advisory
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may. contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release today. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell...
NBC Los Angeles
Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month
Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022. Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission. Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book. AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS:...
NBC San Diego
FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Legoland, Air & Space Museum and More
Kids Free San Diego is back! Get ready for some family fun all October long. October is Kids Free month in San Diego at more than 100 participating attractions, restaurants and hotels. That means free gifts, meals, and admission to theme parks, museums and more. The annual "Kids Free in...
Chula Vista Animal Care Facility gets new mural
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility along with Ground Floor Murals on Saturday morning unveiled a new mural to welcome guests to the South Bay animal shelter.
Desert tortoises rescued from heat wave
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance helped save juvenile tortoises from dangerous heat by transferring them from their outdoor habitat to an indoor one at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
kusi.com
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
coolsandiegosights.com
Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!
Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
