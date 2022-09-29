ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California

Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
Eater

Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego

Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
NBC San Diego

National Taco Tuesday News: Yelp Names San Diego Taco Shop Best in US

Just in time for National Taco Tuesday, Yelp is out with its list of America's Top 100 Taco Shops, and it's topped by a San Diego restaurant. "In honor of National Taco Day—and accounting for the wide range of taco tastes in this country—we’ve curated the top taco spots across the U.S., based on your ratings and reviews," Yelp reports, adding elsewhere, "Topping the list is Fernandez Restaurant in San Diego, CA, where Yelpers rave about the birria tacos."
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America

Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
kusi.com

Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
NBC Los Angeles

Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month

Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022. Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission. Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book. AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS:...
coolsandiegosights.com

Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!

Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
