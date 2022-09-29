Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
kezi.com
Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck on Oregon Coast Highway
GARDINER, Ore. – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries that later proved to be fatal after being struck by a truck on Highway 101 near Gardiner, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:21...
kezi.com
Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30
*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
kezi.com
RV crash on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road slows traffic
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An RV crash slowed traffic on Interstate 5 near Beltline Road. Just before Noon on October 3, Oregon State police say an RV traveling on I-5 lost control and crossed into the opposing lanes. The cause of the loss of control is currently unknown, but police suspect a burst tire led to the incident. Police said the RV's brakes were damaged, but the driver was able to bring the vehicle to a stop after proceeding in the opposing lane for some time.
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect. According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
kezi.com
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
kezi.com
Eugene woman wakes up to strange man watching her in her bedroom
EUGENE, Ore. -- One Eugene woman is on edge after one of her worst nightmares came true Wednesday morning. "I’m not even wanting to think too hard about what I could have woken up to if I had slept in for 15 more minutes," she said. A little after...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 29
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 162. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup, operated by David A. Stendal (61) of Yachats, crossed over the northbound lane and went into the ditch on the northbound shoulder. Stendal was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It is presumed a medical event precipitated the crash. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, PACWEST Ambulance and Yachats Fire Department.
kezi.com
Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5
WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on...
kezi.com
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
philomathnews.com
Male pedestrian, age 48, killed when hit by vehicle in Corvallis
A 48-year-old Corvallis man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 just south of Northwest Circle Boulevard, the Corvallis Police Department reported. Law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the scene at 9:11 p.m., following an emergency call that was made by the driver...
1 dead after truck crashes into ditch along Highway 101
One man is dead after a crash Tuesday evening, Oregon State police say.
KVAL
Man walking to work suffers 'significant' injuries in hit-and-run at Coos Bay intersection
COOS BAY, Ore. — UPDATE: (9:53 a.m.) The Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect and has identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case. Police say thanks to several tips from the citizens of Coos Bay. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
kcfmradio.com
Sky High Gas Prices; New Classrooms In Use; Help Needed To Identify Remains; Monies For New School Programs
Over the past week gas prices have increased monumentally with the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Florence nearing $5.20 a gallon, that’s about .86 cents more than last week. Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon says it has been the perfect storm with supplies tight and production down.
