GameStop Reportedly Struggling to Fulfill Pre-Orders For Games
GameStop is reportedly struggling to fulfill pre-orders for various new games, including major titles like NBA 2K23. GameStop is the biggest physical games retailer in America as its really the only major, nationwide chain that is dedicated to games. Target, Walmart, and other stores sell games, but they do not have the vast library of titles that sometimes stretch back to different console generations like GameStop does. For anyone still buying physical games, it's largely your only option unless you can find a local store that can fulfill those same needs. However, over the years, GameStop has encountered all kinds of hurdles as players shift to downloading games over buying discs and the company has seen drastic changes due to changing leadership.
Fallout 76: How to Play the Game for Free
This month marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, and to celebrate Bethesda is making Fallout 76 free for a limited time. Free Play week will begin on October 4th and will last through October 11th, during which the base game will be free to play on all of its current platforms, including PC, PlayStation and Xbox. In addition to the trial, Prime Gaming subscribers can snag Fallout 76: The Pitt for free on PC right now, with the offer set to expire on November 1st. Last but not least, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can snag a free month of Fallout 1st through Xbox Game Pass Perks.
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
Sonic Frontiers Reveals How to Get In-Game Soap Shoes
Sonic Frontiers isn't set to release until next month, but Sega is already promoting the game with a free piece of downloadable content that should prove exciting for Dreamcast fans! By signing up for the game's newsletter, players will be sent a code for a pair of in-game shoes based on the 2G Hi-Speed Shoes from Sonic Adventure 2. The original shoes were designed as part of a partnership with Soap (and are commonly referred to as "Soap Shoes"), though Sega's website does not make any specific references to the now-defunct shoe brand. The code will be sent to subscribers after the game's release.
Elden Ring Player Beats Malenia at Level 1 Using a Dance Pad
Since the game's release earlier this year, Elden Ring players have pulled off a number of impressive feats. Some of them have even done so using their feet and a Dance Pad controller from Dance Dance Revolution. Twitch streamer @MissMikkaa did just that when she defeated Malenia at Level 1 using the Dance Pad. The accomplishment took quite a bit of practice to pull off; in total, she spent more than 15 hours, and 553 tries. Making the accomplishment even more impressive, @MissMikkaa only used four healing flasks in total when she got the win!
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release
Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures Leaked by Early Listings
The currently untitled Super Mario Bros. movie from Nintendo and Illumination will unsurprisingly be accompanied by some tie-in figures according to some listings that appear to have gone up a bit ahead of schedule. Figures that we know about already based on these listings include one each for Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and Toad. The only catch is that images pertaining to these listings haven't actually leaked just yet, so we don't know exactly what these new figures will look like.
New Halo Rumor Suggests Massive Franchise Change
A new rumor associated with the future of Xbox's Halo franchise suggests that 343 Industries might be looking to make a massive alteration to the series. When Halo Infinite launched in late 2021, one of the biggest new features of the title was the Slipspace Engine. This game engine was one that was internally developed within 343 Industries and was seemingly going to serve as the base for all Halo titles that would release in the future. Based on leaks that have now come about, though, it sounds like 343 instead might already be looking to abandon Slipspace.
Xbox May Make Big Change to Series X|S Quick Resume Feature
Xbox may be making a big change to the Quick Resume feature on Xbox Series X|S. When the Xbox Series X|S was released in 2020, it wasn't as obvious of a leap as the PlayStation 5. Unlike the Sony console, it had the same UI, a slightly refined controller, and some other small tweaks, but the biggest changes were mostly within the hardware of the console so it could be extremely powerful. It didn't have the traditional fan fare of a brand new console with flashy new features and gimmicks, but there was one really notable addition that has been a bit of a game changer: Quick Resume. The feature allows players to essentially have a queue of games that save where you left off and you can return to them later, even if it has been months and you've played other games since then.
Steam Deck's Most Popular Game Hasn't Even Fully Released
The most popular game that is playable on Valve's Steam Deck platform is a title that hasn't even been fully released just yet. Since first arriving earlier this year, a number of PC fans have slowly been gravitating towards playing games from their Steam library on Steam Deck. And while the hardware is likely still pretty niche overall, the title that most owners are playing is one that you might not initially expect.
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
Nintendo Officially Launches Nintendo Pictures
Nintendo has officially launched Nintendo Pictures, a new wholly owned subsidiary that will "focus on the development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP." Previously named Dynamo Pictures, the acquisition of the animation studio and plan for its future was initially announced by Nintendo earlier this year, and it would seem that it has now closed.
