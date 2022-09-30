Texas Wildfire alert: Lazy Fire update 2022-09-30
Last updated: Thu, 29 Sep 2022 16:48:47
Incident is 10% contained.
The Lazy Fire started on September 29th after a proscribed burn escaped containment, and is currently burning in rough terrain threatening multiple structures. Texas A&M Forest Service is actively engaged working in unified command with local responders, additional Texas A&M Forest Service offices are in route to assist with containment and suppression efforts.
NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.
