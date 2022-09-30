ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Wildfire alert: Lazy Fire update 2022-09-30

Texas Incident News
Texas Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgvTv_0iFmPbQA00
Lazy Fire

Last updated: Thu, 29 Sep 2022 16:48:47

Incident is 10% contained.

The Lazy Fire started on September 29th after a proscribed burn escaped containment, and is currently burning in rough terrain threatening multiple structures. Texas A&M Forest Service is actively engaged working in unified command with local responders, additional Texas A&M Forest Service offices are in route to assist with containment and suppression efforts.

View Lazy Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bestsouthwestguide.com

North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure

North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Lazy#Texas Wildfire#The Lazy Fire#Texas A M Forest Service
KHOU

Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXII.com

Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday. They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff

A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

272
Followers
84
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy