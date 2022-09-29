ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Volleyball Reigns Down on UNH, Continues Historic Season

Binghamton University Volleyball (10-4) blanked the University of New Hampshire (11-6) 3-0 on the road on Sunday to kick off America East play -- snapping a six-match losing streak to the Wildcats, and also handing UNH it's first home loss of the season. Junior Tsvetelina Ilieva and Freshman Giula Bonifacio...
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Women's Soccer 6 Goal Performance Extends Unbeaten Streak

Binghamton Women's Soccer notched 6 first half goals en-route to a 6-1 victory over the reigning America East Champions, the Vermont Catamounts. Senior forward Maya Anand netted a hat trick, scoring all three goals in less than 19 minutes. She now leads the conference with 9 goals and 21 points.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Golf Hosts Two-Day Invitational at Links at Hiawatha

The Binghamton Men's Golf team hosted the Matthews Auto Intercollegiate Invitational at the Links at Hiawatha, with day one of the tournament taking place throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday. By the end of the round, Binghamton would finish in 9th out of the 10 teams, with the second...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga Dominates Walton in Class D Battle, Stay Undefeated

The Tioga Tigers and Walton Warriors were two of the most dominant teams in the state -- with Tioga having won its first four games by +152 points, while Walton was averaging upwards of 57 points per game. On Friday night the two unbeatens clashed, but the Tigers proved the be the top dog (or cat) winning 54-14, to improve to 5-0.
WALTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vestal, NY
Vestal, NY
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Waverly Remains Unbeaten with Win Over Oneonta

Waverly traveled to Oneonta Senior High School, looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 5-0 this season -- while the Yellowjackets tried to fend off the red hot Wolverines for their second win this fall. Ultimately, Waverly spoiled the Yellowjackets' homecoming celebration with a 35-6 win on Saturday afternoon, as...
WAVERLY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Earns First Win of Season Over Deposit-Hancock

This afternoon the Sidney Warriors traveled to Deposit High School to face off against the Deposit-Hancock Eagles, in search of their first win this season. The Warriors were able to take a commanding 20-0 lead at halftime, before pulling away in the second half even more for a final of 33-8.
SIDNEY, NY
WETM 18 News

First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

SUNY Broome PTA Club To Host First Spooky Sprint 5K Walk & Run

THE PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSISTANT CLUB AT SUNY BROOME WILL BE HOSTING THE SPOOKY SPRINT WALK AND RUN 5K ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22ND. THE 5K WELCOMES ALL AGES TO PARTICIPATE AND WILL INCLUDE A COSTUME CONTEST, PRIZE AND T SHIRT GIVEAWAYS, AND A CAN DRIVE TO HELP DONATE FOOD TO THE FOOD BANK.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mckeown
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BPD and Local Churches Hold National Faith & Blue Weekend to Strengthen Bond with Community

This weekend, local leaders of faith and Binghamton Police Department are collaborating to try and build a stronger connection with the community. Representatives of local churches and members of BPD were in attendance at city hall this morning, where they announced that this Friday and Saturday they will be hosting "National Faith and Blue Weekend."
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date

After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Bu Men S Lacrosse Walks#The Binghamton University#Njit
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Broome County Art Trail Supports Local Talent

This weekend local artists showed off their work at nearly 30 venues across the county in the Broome County Art Trail. The event was hosted by the Broome County Arts Council and was organized in collaboration with Visit Binghamton. The first stop on the trail was the Phelps Museum, where...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Regional Farmers Market Hosts Record Fair

Hundreds gathered at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Sunday to get their hands on vintage records. For over 30 years, record sellers from across the Northeast have set up shop in Binghamton. At the annual fair, an array of over 100 thousand vinyl records, CD's, and DVD's can...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
SAYRE, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NY-19 Candidate Marc Molinaro Holds Meet & Greet in Vestal

On Monday afternoon, Republican Congressional candidate Marc Molinaro held a meet and greet at the Publick House in Vestal, continuing his campaign ahead of Election Day next month -- looking to gain an edge on his opponent, Josh Riley, of the Working Families Party. With the newly created NY-19 District...
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Mildred Corwin celebrates her 100th Birthday

TIOGA, P.A. (WENY) -- It was a celebration of life and love at the Tioga American Legion Saturday afternoon as many gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mildred Corwin. Mildred Corwin has a smile that shines through the Twin Tiers. Born in New York and raised in Pennsylvania, she met a lot of people working as a bookkeeper for 42 years. Although her actual birthday falls on October 4th, she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday alongside many of her family and friends.
TIOGA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy