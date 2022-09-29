Read full article on original website
Binghamton Volleyball Reigns Down on UNH, Continues Historic Season
Binghamton University Volleyball (10-4) blanked the University of New Hampshire (11-6) 3-0 on the road on Sunday to kick off America East play -- snapping a six-match losing streak to the Wildcats, and also handing UNH it's first home loss of the season. Junior Tsvetelina Ilieva and Freshman Giula Bonifacio...
Binghamton Women's Soccer 6 Goal Performance Extends Unbeaten Streak
Binghamton Women's Soccer notched 6 first half goals en-route to a 6-1 victory over the reigning America East Champions, the Vermont Catamounts. Senior forward Maya Anand netted a hat trick, scoring all three goals in less than 19 minutes. She now leads the conference with 9 goals and 21 points.
Binghamton Golf Hosts Two-Day Invitational at Links at Hiawatha
The Binghamton Men's Golf team hosted the Matthews Auto Intercollegiate Invitational at the Links at Hiawatha, with day one of the tournament taking place throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday. By the end of the round, Binghamton would finish in 9th out of the 10 teams, with the second...
Tioga Dominates Walton in Class D Battle, Stay Undefeated
The Tioga Tigers and Walton Warriors were two of the most dominant teams in the state -- with Tioga having won its first four games by +152 points, while Walton was averaging upwards of 57 points per game. On Friday night the two unbeatens clashed, but the Tigers proved the be the top dog (or cat) winning 54-14, to improve to 5-0.
Waverly Remains Unbeaten with Win Over Oneonta
Waverly traveled to Oneonta Senior High School, looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 5-0 this season -- while the Yellowjackets tried to fend off the red hot Wolverines for their second win this fall. Ultimately, Waverly spoiled the Yellowjackets' homecoming celebration with a 35-6 win on Saturday afternoon, as...
Sidney Earns First Win of Season Over Deposit-Hancock
This afternoon the Sidney Warriors traveled to Deposit High School to face off against the Deposit-Hancock Eagles, in search of their first win this season. The Warriors were able to take a commanding 20-0 lead at halftime, before pulling away in the second half even more for a final of 33-8.
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
SUNY Broome PTA Club To Host First Spooky Sprint 5K Walk & Run
THE PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSISTANT CLUB AT SUNY BROOME WILL BE HOSTING THE SPOOKY SPRINT WALK AND RUN 5K ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22ND. THE 5K WELCOMES ALL AGES TO PARTICIPATE AND WILL INCLUDE A COSTUME CONTEST, PRIZE AND T SHIRT GIVEAWAYS, AND A CAN DRIVE TO HELP DONATE FOOD TO THE FOOD BANK.
BPD and Local Churches Hold National Faith & Blue Weekend to Strengthen Bond with Community
This weekend, local leaders of faith and Binghamton Police Department are collaborating to try and build a stronger connection with the community. Representatives of local churches and members of BPD were in attendance at city hall this morning, where they announced that this Friday and Saturday they will be hosting "National Faith and Blue Weekend."
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date
After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
wnbf.com
Enter To Win Plane Tickets To Florida From The Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport is going through lots of changes, and one of the biggest ones is now they offer flights to Orlando directly from the Southern Tier!. Want to win a flight to Orlando? Here's your chance. Fill out the form at the bottom of this article telling us...
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
The Broome County Art Trail Supports Local Talent
This weekend local artists showed off their work at nearly 30 venues across the county in the Broome County Art Trail. The event was hosted by the Broome County Arts Council and was organized in collaboration with Visit Binghamton. The first stop on the trail was the Phelps Museum, where...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Dillingers in Binghamton Was Named After This Glamorized Gangster
“John Dillinger was a bad guy but people loved him because he was like the Robin Hood of gangsters.” This was recently said to me by one of the men who built the well-known Dillingers on Binghamton’s State Street. I was seated next to two gentlemen who designed...
Broome County Regional Farmers Market Hosts Record Fair
Hundreds gathered at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Sunday to get their hands on vintage records. For over 30 years, record sellers from across the Northeast have set up shop in Binghamton. At the annual fair, an array of over 100 thousand vinyl records, CD's, and DVD's can...
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
NY-19 Candidate Marc Molinaro Holds Meet & Greet in Vestal
On Monday afternoon, Republican Congressional candidate Marc Molinaro held a meet and greet at the Publick House in Vestal, continuing his campaign ahead of Election Day next month -- looking to gain an edge on his opponent, Josh Riley, of the Working Families Party. With the newly created NY-19 District...
NewsChannel 36
Mildred Corwin celebrates her 100th Birthday
TIOGA, P.A. (WENY) -- It was a celebration of life and love at the Tioga American Legion Saturday afternoon as many gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mildred Corwin. Mildred Corwin has a smile that shines through the Twin Tiers. Born in New York and raised in Pennsylvania, she met a lot of people working as a bookkeeper for 42 years. Although her actual birthday falls on October 4th, she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday alongside many of her family and friends.
