After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO