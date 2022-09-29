ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 25th Anniversary Edition of Bop It! Would Be a Perfect Drinking Game for Elder Millennials

By Joseph Cheatham
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago

Here’s something for your nostalgia: “Bop It, Twist It, Pull It.” If you don’t recognize those voice commands, was your childhood really all that exciting? If you are familiar, you know they come from the widely popular 90’s Hasbro toy, Bop It! , which is now celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Introduced in 1996, the interactive hand-held game became every kid’s favorite toy and a household name. Bop It! has three inputs to complete each action: a blue pull-lever on one end, a twistable yellow handle on the opposite side, and the purple pushable button in the center. The idea of the game is to test your reflexes as you must respond quickly to the spoken commands to reach a high score of 100.

Over time, the toy has seen different variations, such as Bop It! Extreme, Bop It! Extreme 2, and Bop It! Blast. For those obsessed with the Y2K revival, you can expect one more development to hit the market. In honor of the quarter-century milestone, famed toy designer and original Bop It! creator Dan Klitsner has announced the launch of a newer version, Bop It! Button. This electronic edition challenges players to “Bop It” or “Don’t Bop It.”

Also, get this. For every Bop It Button pre-ordered, a donation will be made to the San Francisco Lighthouse For The Blind — a nonprofit supporting the blind and visually impaired.

It’s a perfectly timed anniversary as the audible toy continues to engage kids today. With the holiday season just around the corner, SPY has named retro toys one of the top gifting trends this year. We’ve even featured a few in our Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 guide that will help you revisit your youth. As for millennials and Gen Z folks, it can make for great amusement during a road trip or a friend’s kickback as a drinking game.

The Bop It! Button is available for pre-order on the Bop It! website at $25, with shipping estimated to begin in early December.

Comments / 0

Related
