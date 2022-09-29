BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will soon have two new kinds of centers that will provide services and resources for youth. One new type of center will be the Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers (YBHCCC), which will “provide young people with a safe place to get help if they are having suicidal thoughts or [are] struggling with issues like drug abuse or domestic violence,” according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.

