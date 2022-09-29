ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

New youth crisis centers, assessment centers planned for State of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will soon have two new kinds of centers that will provide services and resources for youth. One new type of center will be the Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers (YBHCCC), which will “provide young people with a safe place to get help if they are having suicidal thoughts or [are] struggling with issues like drug abuse or domestic violence,” according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name

BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
Wildfires can benefit various species, overall ecosystem

BOISE, Idaho — When wildfires are not catastrophic, there are several benefits – some species even thrive. “When you see a charred stand of trees out there and you think it's a wasteland, there's actually birds that focus in and they rely on that critical habitat,” Idaho Conservation League Public Lands Director, John Robison said.
