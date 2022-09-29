Read full article on original website
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it...
Law enforcement, prosecutors participate in 'Top Gun drug training program
BOISE, Idaho — Top Gun is not just a summer blockbuster. It is also a new training course for law enforcement and prosecutors across Idaho. The program is an intensive undercover training course for narcotics enforcement and is hosted by the Idaho State Police (ISP) and Idaho National Guard.
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
Eagle High grad named first runner up at Miss Teen USA pageant
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho native and Eagle High School graduate Jenna Beckstrom represented the Gem State on the big stage this past weekend at the 2022 Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada. Beckstrom finished in second place in the field of 51 teens representing all 50 states and...
New youth crisis centers, assessment centers planned for State of Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will soon have two new kinds of centers that will provide services and resources for youth. One new type of center will be the Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers (YBHCCC), which will “provide young people with a safe place to get help if they are having suicidal thoughts or [are] struggling with issues like drug abuse or domestic violence,” according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
Nevada police arrest suspects in Meridian pharmacy robbery
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced two men are in custody in Nevada Tuesday following a robbery at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road Monday. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreens,...
Former lawmaker sentenced for raping an intern appeals to the Idaho Supreme Court
BOISE, Idaho — Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Idaho Representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern and sentenced to 20 years in prison, has appealed his conviction in the Idaho Supreme Court on Sept. 23. KTVB reached out to the court's clerk to obtain the full appeal, but...
Small group of Idahoans travel to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief
BOISE, Idaho — A small group of Idahoans are on in the ground in Florida helping people displaced from their homes. American Red Cross sent three Idahoans to Florida this past week, Red Cross spokesperson Matt Ochsner said. Longtime volunteer Jennifer Bivert, who is from Payette, flew in on Thursday.
'Lights of Hope' tribute remembers individuals impacted by cancer
BOISE, Idaho — Over 3,000 Idahoans will lose their lives to cancer in 2022. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) hosted "Lights of Hope" events in Boise and Meridian to remember all those who have been impacted by cancer, and push for legislation to fight the disease.
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
BOISE, Idaho — A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without permits required by the Clean Water Act must pay $150,000, a federal judge has ruled. Shannon Poe received the fine Wednesday in an order by Chief U.S....
Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name
BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land
BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself." The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same. The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land...
‘What I Wish You Knew’: event addressing Idaho teens' mental health Tuesday night
NAMPA, Idaho — A recent Kids Count report shows 12.6% of Idaho Children ages 3 to 17 were diagnosed with anxiety or depression, and 10% of high school students in Idaho attempted suicide. More than half of those children did not receive any care in the last year, according...
Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida
BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
Idahoans call out 'advisory question' on general election ballot for leading language
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Governor Brad Little called lawmakers back to the statehouse in August for a special legislative session. The session lasted one day - Sept. 1 - after lawmakers quickly passed House Bill 1. The legislation created $500 million in tax rebates, lowered the state's flat income tax rate to 5.8% and pushed $410 million toward public education.
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 started with unattended campfire, investigators say
LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — What is currently Idaho's largest wildfire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire, investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined. The Moose Fire has burned 130,110 acres -- about 203 square miles -- since July 17. It started on a bank along the Salmon...
Idaho Diaper Bank meeting increasing diaper demand in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Demand for diapers in the Treasure Valley is growing, but the Idaho Diaper Bank is ensuring no family is left behind and that parents have all the diapers they need. Traci Lofthus, Idaho Diaper Bank executive director, said they gave out 65,000 diapers in August; that...
Wildfires can benefit various species, overall ecosystem
BOISE, Idaho — When wildfires are not catastrophic, there are several benefits – some species even thrive. “When you see a charred stand of trees out there and you think it's a wasteland, there's actually birds that focus in and they rely on that critical habitat,” Idaho Conservation League Public Lands Director, John Robison said.
Gas prices in Boise area drop over past week, but that trend may end soon
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices have, for several weeks, been dropping from this summer's record-high prices, but data from the past week suggest the slide may not continue much longer. Both AAA and GasBuddy reported Monday, Sept. 26, that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has...
Idaho Hispanic commission honors KTVB reporter Brenda Rodriguez
BOISE, Idaho — About 13% of Idaho's population identifies as Hispanic, according to the 2020 Census, but representation in highly visible positions, like local news media, hasn't kept up. That discrepancy has many perceiving Idaho as a place that's not very welcoming to people who aren't white or didn't...
