Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
wabi.tv
Construction on North Street Playground in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Construction is underway at North Street playground in Waterville. Renovation at the park is part of the general obligation bond that was passed last spring by the City Council. The bond included funding to renovate eight playgrounds in Waterville, some of which have been there for...
WMTW
Circumstances unknown for many Maine jail and prison deaths
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is on track for a potentially record-setting year when it comes to the number of deaths inside jails and prisons. For weeks, 8 investigates pressed agencies involved with reviewing these deaths to share their findings. Although several agencies review these incidents, very little information is...
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
mainepublic.org
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
themainemag.com
Mainers of the Year 2022
The leaders who have shaped the state over the past year. Photography by Coco McCracken, Ben Macri, Heidi Kirn, Dave Dostie, Nicole Wolf, Andy Gagne, and Ek Han Tan. After many years working in local nonprofit administration, in 2018 Nan Cumming, former executive director of Portland Trails and then director of institutional advancement at the Maine Historical Society, joined land advocate Lucas St. Clair and a board of trustees to found the Portland Parks Conservancy. The mission of the conservancy is to enhance Portland’s parks and recreational programs by raising philanthropic capital and guiding community engagement efforts. One of the group’s most exciting accomplishments happened this past year, when they planned, approved, and funded advancements to Riverton Trolley Park. The park’s land has a rich history: it was a fishing area for Maine’s Wabanaki tribe, the site of an early corn canning factory, and a Victorian amusement park at the end of the trolley line from downtown Portland. While the land on the Presumpscot River has been a public park since 1947, it is woefully underused today. “That’s especially unfortunate because the Riverton neighborhood is one of Portland’s fastest growing and lowest income areas,” says Cumming. “It is also remarkably diverse: the students at the local Gerald E. Talbot Community School speak at least 11 different languages. Those families need a local park that meets their needs.” This past year the Portland Parks Conservancy began working with the community to create a Riverton Trolley Park improvement plan, which includes wayfinding and interpretive signage, improved accessibility, new plantings to attract pollinators, a covered picnic pavilion, and Portland’s first mountain bike flow trail. With initial approval from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Parks Conservancy expects the city to be able to break ground this fall. “I’ve loved this park since my days at Port-land Trails and the Maine Historical Society,” says Cumming. “It’s exciting to be able to help realize its potential!”
mainepublic.org
Democrats fight GOP tide in western Maine town rattled by mill closure
JAY, Maine — The union hall here is decaying. A joking sign on the door calls it a “nursing home” due to the rising ages of the regulars. Standing outside on Wednesday was 77-year-old Bob Roy. He has been retired from the paper mill here for 15 years after a working-class career that supported a home and the silver 1957 Pontiac Chieftain parked in the hall’s lot that he called his “baby.”
WMTW
Tiffany Bond, independent candidate for CD2, sits down for an interview with 207
PORTLAND, Maine — This fall 207 is interviewing the candidates for major office in Maine. Tiffany Bond is an independent running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s second congressional district. The other candidates on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Jared Golden and Republican Bruce Poliquin. Here’s...
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Portland police investigate Grant Street crash, shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a report of a disturbance and car crash followed by gunshot sounds on Grant Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday. When they got to the scene, police found the owner of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Portland man, bleeding from a head wound, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Monday.
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
WMTW
Airsoft gun confinscated after falling from Lewiston student's bag
LEWISTON, Maine — An airsoft gun was confiscated after it fell out of a student’s bag in Lewiston on Monday morning. Officials say the student was getting off a bus when an airsoft gun fell out of his bag and onto the ground. The driver of the bus...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
wabi.tv
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
Brunswick police investigate M&T Bank robbery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police received a report of a bank robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled on foot, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department said on Monday. In the...
WMTW
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills endorsed by Independent Senator Angus King
BRUNSWICK, Maine -- Sep. 30, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills on Friday picked up the endorsement of the state’s best known Independent politician, Senator Angus King, who cited three C’s for his support – Covid, collaboration, and character. King told reporters gathered at Moderation...
NEWS CENTER Maine
