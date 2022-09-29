ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoneham, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

BB gun confiscated at a Lewiston school

LEWISTON, Maine — The superintendent of Lewiston schools announced on Twitter Monday the confiscation of a BB gun at the Lewiston middle school. Jake Langlais said in the tweet, "LMS Admin and the SRO were able to identify and isolate things immediately and have taken the airsoft gun. We wanted to assure you the information moved quickly and that it has been resolved."
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brunswick police investigate M&T Bank robbery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police received a report of a bank robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled on foot, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department said on Monday. In the...
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Truck crashes into Bath courthouse

BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
BATH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after West Gardiner fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
WEST GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man pleads guilty to arson

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, according to officials. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine stated Thomas McGinn, 49, set fire to a multi-unit rental property at 38 Spruce St. in Sanford.
SANFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs

FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
FRYEBURG, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
PORTLAND, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released

MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston approves new regulations for homeless shelters

LEWISTON, Maine — The city of Lewiston has approved a new ordinance regulating homeless shelters. Last week, the city council voted unanimously to approve a new ordinance that places rules and guidelines for shelters in the city. "I look forward to future partnerships between the city, shelter providers, and...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

A new Maine literary festival kicks off Friday

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Lit Fest is a new event for the state that kicks off tonight and runs through October 8. It’s a collaboration between the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and the Colby College Creative Writing Program that features a number of gatherings, talks, workshops, readings, and more, that celebrate “the power of the written and spoken word.”
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
MAINE STATE
