BB gun confiscated at a Lewiston school
LEWISTON, Maine — The superintendent of Lewiston schools announced on Twitter Monday the confiscation of a BB gun at the Lewiston middle school. Jake Langlais said in the tweet, "LMS Admin and the SRO were able to identify and isolate things immediately and have taken the airsoft gun. We wanted to assure you the information moved quickly and that it has been resolved."
Brunswick police investigate M&T Bank robbery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police received a report of a bank robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled on foot, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department said on Monday. In the...
Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
Lewiston crematorium that didn't refrigerate bodies must pay $5.5M
LEWISTON, Maine — A funeral home operator accused of leaving bodies unattended without refrigeration must pay $5.5 million to the daughter of a man whose body lay decomposing for up to two weeks. The jury’s award on Friday marked the conclusion of the first of several civil trials targeting...
Man dead after West Gardiner fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine — A man is dead after a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday morning, officials said. The West Gardiner Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 810 Lewiston Rd. at 11:41 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said. The...
Bonny Eagle High School teachers, parents face harassment during book debate
BUXTON, Maine — Kate McDonald has two children, both enrolled at Bonny Eagle High School. She's been active in this last year's school board election and was outspoken amid recent debates surrounding books that explain gender identity and sexuality. McDonald supports the preservation of books such as "Gender Queer"...
Maine man pleads guilty to arson
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, according to officials. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine stated Thomas McGinn, 49, set fire to a multi-unit rental property at 38 Spruce St. in Sanford.
Augusta man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer
BANGOR, Maine — An Augusta man pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday to assaulting a federal officer at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building back in April. Court records say Derik Broox Wight, 41, entered the Augusta building on April 20 and approached the...
Fryeburg closes out rebound year for Maine's fairs
FRYEBURG, Maine — When fried dough and foliage come into view at the same time, it can only mean one thing: the Fryeburg Fair has returned. The state's largest, and final, fair of the year welcomed 25,000 paying guests on its first day Sunday, according to fair spokesperson and lifelong resident Rachel Andrews Damon. That figure doesn't include children younger than 12 or the swaths of farmers and vendors who snake through the grounds.
Bowdoinham man awarded $5M in medical malpractice, negligence suit
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A jury has awarded $5 million in damages to a Bowdoinham man who sued Mid Coast Hospital and BlueWater Emergency Partners, LLC, which provides contracted medical staff to the hospital's emergency department and walk-in clinic. Joshua Desjardins, now 32, went to the walk-in clinic in Brunswick...
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
LePage accuses Mills, harm reduction strategies for Maine's opioid epidemic
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday said crime in Portland is out of control. He is looking to win his old job back from incumbent Gov. Janet Mills, who LePage blames for the state's opioid epidemic. LePage cited the Maine Drug Data Hub, which tracks overdose...
Exit 45 on Maine Turnpike to close this weekend for construction
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority announced in a news release Wednesday morning that Exit 45 in South Portland will be shut down this weekend to allow for the construction of the new Diamond Interchange configuration. The new interchange configuration will revamp the 67-year-old exit, which the...
Lewiston approves new regulations for homeless shelters
LEWISTON, Maine — The city of Lewiston has approved a new ordinance regulating homeless shelters. Last week, the city council voted unanimously to approve a new ordinance that places rules and guidelines for shelters in the city. "I look forward to future partnerships between the city, shelter providers, and...
Cheverus High School is Maine's first religious school approved for tuition reimbursement
PORTLAND, Maine — Students at Cheverus High School, a Roman Catholic college preparatory high school in Portland, will now have the opportunity to get taxpayer funds to help pay for their schooling. Cheverus was the only religious school to apply for participation in the state's tuition reimbursement plan, and...
A new Maine literary festival kicks off Friday
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Lit Fest is a new event for the state that kicks off tonight and runs through October 8. It’s a collaboration between the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and the Colby College Creative Writing Program that features a number of gatherings, talks, workshops, readings, and more, that celebrate “the power of the written and spoken word.”
Tiffany Bond, independent candidate for CD2, sits down for an interview with 207
PORTLAND, Maine — This fall 207 is interviewing the candidates for major office in Maine. Tiffany Bond is an independent running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s second congressional district. The other candidates on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Jared Golden and Republican Bruce Poliquin. Here’s...
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
