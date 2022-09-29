A perfect day weather wise did not translate into a perfect day football wise, as the Bears drop their first conference game of the season to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 36-25. The defense was often put into short fields, the offense gave up a safety, and the kickoff coverage team gave up two huge returns, including a TD to start the second half. The Bears somehow kept the game close, and showed an admirable amount of fight, but the execution wasn’t there consistently on offense, and the defense struggled to get off the field as OSU converted in multiple 3rd and long situations.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO