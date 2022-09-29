ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’

Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a “Who’s that guy?”
UFC
Yan Xiaonan targets Rose Namajunas next: ‘She’s probably the best fighter in the division’

Yan Xiaonan is back in the win column after her first main event at UFC Vegas 61 this past weekend (Oct. 1, 2022). Heading into her encounter with Mackenzie Dern, Yan (16-3, 1 NC) had lost two straight for the first time in her career. In the first of those two losses, Yan succumbed to the dominant wrestling game of current champion, Carla Esparza (watch highlights), leading many to view her as the underdog against the jiu-jitsu wizard, Dern.
UFC
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’

Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Daniel Cormier set to referee Riddle vs. Rollins in Philadelphia

Daniel Cormier will finally be making his WWE debut, but not in the way many expected. “DC” is a long-time fan of WWE and has made it no secret that he’d love to work for the promotion in some capacity one of these days. For a hot minute it looked like UFC could lose Cormier to the WWE as a commentator, but that wasn’t to be. Instead, Cormier continues to be the third man in the booth at many UFC events, much to the dismay of some fighters and fans who feel he’s biased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’

There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in Apr. 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
UFC
Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics MAIN CARD

FIGHT NUMER 1 - Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola - 141 lbs Contract Weight Bout. ROUND 1; Fight starts and both fighters meet in the middle with a respectful glove touch. Archuleta immediately lands a 3 punch combo and shoots. Barzola defends extremely well and the two return to trading jabs and leg kicks in the middle of the cage. Archuleta lands several punches right over the guard of Barzola appearing to stun the lengthier fighter. Archuleta getting his punches off faster and cleaner, Barzola looking to be at an extreme speed disadvantage in the early going. Archuleta scores the first take down, taking Barzola's back immediately. The two meet back up against the fence. Archuleta with control from the back. Archuleta keeps Barzola on the fence momentarily with knees before they break and meet in the middle again. Archuleta's footwork and speed just outpacing Barzola. An outside lowkick to a straight right stuns Barzola. Archuleta using his speed and footwork to outpace Barzola. Forcing Barzola to shoot and secure a takedown of his own. Barzola slowing the pace down and holding Archuleta to the mat. Archuleta scrambles to his feet, but his forced back down shortly after. Archuleta gets out the back door. Archuleta appears to land an ILLEGAL kick to the face of Barzola, the referee does not stop the action. Referee argues it did not connect with his head. Replay shows the referee to be correct. 10-9 Archuleta.
COMBAT SPORTS
Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’

While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
COMBAT SPORTS

