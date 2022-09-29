Read full article on original website
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Mackenzie Dern after decision loss at UFC Vegas 61?
UFC Vegas 61 went down last Sat. night (Oct. 1, 2022) in “Sin City,” leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues, including Don Shainis, who had a rude welcome to the Octagon after he was submitted by Sodiq Yusuff in just 30 seconds. And former Combate Global...
Bo Nickal believes he and Khamzat Chimaev are ‘on different levels’ — ‘Bro, you can’t even beat the scale’
Bo Nickal feels he’s for Khazmat Chimaev right away. The newest member of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) roster hasn’t even fought for five minutes in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as a whole. After Nickal made his initial callout of Chimaev following his contract-winning performance last week (Sept. 27, 2022), Chimaev hit the upstart with a “Who’s that guy?”
Yan Xiaonan targets Rose Namajunas next: ‘She’s probably the best fighter in the division’
Yan Xiaonan is back in the win column after her first main event at UFC Vegas 61 this past weekend (Oct. 1, 2022). Heading into her encounter with Mackenzie Dern, Yan (16-3, 1 NC) had lost two straight for the first time in her career. In the first of those two losses, Yan succumbed to the dominant wrestling game of current champion, Carla Esparza (watch highlights), leading many to view her as the underdog against the jiu-jitsu wizard, Dern.
Dieting Paddy Pimblett back in training camp for UFC return: ‘We’ve got a potential date’
Binge eater Paddy Pimblett is going on a diet. That’s the bad news, at least for him. The good news is “The Baddy” doesn’t have to go cold turkey (or eat cold turkey) right out of the gate because he still has several weeks before making his Octagon return.
WRONG! Doctors horrified by ‘violent’ attempts to fix Aaron Pico’s dislocated shoulder at Bellator 286
Featherweight phenom Aaron Pico suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his Jeremy Kennedy fight, losing by way of medical TKO at the Bellator 286 MMA event last weekend in Long Beach, Calif., snapping a six-fight win streak in the process. Coach Brandon Gibson tried to keep Pico...
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’
Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
Watch Bellator 286 Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Pitbull vs. Borics
Bellator 286 is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) inside Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif., which will feature a Featherweight title fight between Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics, while A.J. McKee and Spike Carlylye co-headline the event in a Lightweight scrap. While you will have...
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Daniel Cormier set to referee Riddle vs. Rollins in Philadelphia
Daniel Cormier will finally be making his WWE debut, but not in the way many expected. “DC” is a long-time fan of WWE and has made it no secret that he’d love to work for the promotion in some capacity one of these days. For a hot minute it looked like UFC could lose Cormier to the WWE as a commentator, but that wasn’t to be. Instead, Cormier continues to be the third man in the booth at many UFC events, much to the dismay of some fighters and fans who feel he’s biased.
Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’
There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in Apr. 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
Highlights! Stockton’s Chelsea Chandler dominates in debut, pummels Julija Stoliarenko early | UFC Vegas 61
Chelsea Chandler put the women’s bantamweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Octagon newcomer walked through veteran submission specialist Julija Stoliarenko with a first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC...
Bellator 286: Pitbull vs Borics MAIN CARD
FIGHT NUMER 1 - Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola - 141 lbs Contract Weight Bout. ROUND 1; Fight starts and both fighters meet in the middle with a respectful glove touch. Archuleta immediately lands a 3 punch combo and shoots. Barzola defends extremely well and the two return to trading jabs and leg kicks in the middle of the cage. Archuleta lands several punches right over the guard of Barzola appearing to stun the lengthier fighter. Archuleta getting his punches off faster and cleaner, Barzola looking to be at an extreme speed disadvantage in the early going. Archuleta scores the first take down, taking Barzola's back immediately. The two meet back up against the fence. Archuleta with control from the back. Archuleta keeps Barzola on the fence momentarily with knees before they break and meet in the middle again. Archuleta's footwork and speed just outpacing Barzola. An outside lowkick to a straight right stuns Barzola. Archuleta using his speed and footwork to outpace Barzola. Forcing Barzola to shoot and secure a takedown of his own. Barzola slowing the pace down and holding Archuleta to the mat. Archuleta scrambles to his feet, but his forced back down shortly after. Archuleta gets out the back door. Archuleta appears to land an ILLEGAL kick to the face of Barzola, the referee does not stop the action. Referee argues it did not connect with his head. Replay shows the referee to be correct. 10-9 Archuleta.
Paulo Costa applauds ‘real deal’ Bo Nickal, but calls for own fight against ‘scared’ Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa is on board with UFC’s newly-signed middleweight prospect, Bo Nickal, but it is “Borrachinha” who believes he should be next to get his hands on undefeated contender, Khamzat Chimaev. On Friday, Costa was in attendance at Bellator 286’s weigh ins and had himself a great...
Video: Richard Palencia suffers broken leg, first pro loss in brutal debut | Bellator 286
Richard Palencia's Bellator MMA debut came to a crashing and unfortunate halt after he suffered a broken leg in round two of his fight against Cee Jay Hamilton in the opening bout of Bellator 286 in Long Beach, California. After a back-and-forth first round, the action got started early in...
Sterling: TJ Dillashaw employed ‘some type of doctor or little microdosing’ to use PEDs for UFC 280
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his next 135-pound title defense against former division kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And Sterling is already making his...
Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’
While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
Latest UFC Vegas 62 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card) 145 lbs.: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 62 news and notes be sure to hit up our...
Joe Rogan reveals he used to bet on UFC fights, claims insane 84 percent success rate
Joe Rogan carries a ton of knowledge about the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator has experienced significant success whenever betting on fights. Rogan, who has been a member of the UFC commentary team for ages, revealed during a...
