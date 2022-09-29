FIGHT NUMER 1 - Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola - 141 lbs Contract Weight Bout. ROUND 1; Fight starts and both fighters meet in the middle with a respectful glove touch. Archuleta immediately lands a 3 punch combo and shoots. Barzola defends extremely well and the two return to trading jabs and leg kicks in the middle of the cage. Archuleta lands several punches right over the guard of Barzola appearing to stun the lengthier fighter. Archuleta getting his punches off faster and cleaner, Barzola looking to be at an extreme speed disadvantage in the early going. Archuleta scores the first take down, taking Barzola's back immediately. The two meet back up against the fence. Archuleta with control from the back. Archuleta keeps Barzola on the fence momentarily with knees before they break and meet in the middle again. Archuleta's footwork and speed just outpacing Barzola. An outside lowkick to a straight right stuns Barzola. Archuleta using his speed and footwork to outpace Barzola. Forcing Barzola to shoot and secure a takedown of his own. Barzola slowing the pace down and holding Archuleta to the mat. Archuleta scrambles to his feet, but his forced back down shortly after. Archuleta gets out the back door. Archuleta appears to land an ILLEGAL kick to the face of Barzola, the referee does not stop the action. Referee argues it did not connect with his head. Replay shows the referee to be correct. 10-9 Archuleta.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO