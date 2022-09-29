Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
Oklahomans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits report to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), which oversees the program and also sends monthly...
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
kgou.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
KOCO
People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
Pandemic relief money could expand Oklahoma internet access
Oklahoma lawmakers agreed to spend nearly $ 2 billion in federal pandemic relief money during a special session at the Oklahoma State Capitol Thursday.
kswo.com
Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
blackchronicle.com
Inflation driving Oklahoma’s political policy debates
Rachel Franklin lunged toward the gas pump she had left unattended when she saw the price climb past $40, an amount she never came close to a year ago when filling up her 2013 Toyota Corolla. After an electricity bill this month that was $25 higher than the month before, and a recent trip to the grocery store that ran her more than $175, filling her car tank was something she just couldn’t afford.
blackchronicle.com
‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’
Oklahoma lost the equivalent of nearly 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state data show. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss more acutely. Hospitals are better able to offer higher wages and hiring bonuses because most of their revenue is from private pay and Medicare, unlike nursing homes, which depend predominantly on Medicaid — the lowest paying of the three.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
blackchronicle.com
THE FRONTIER: In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a simple victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Oklahoma?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
publicradiotulsa.org
What pandemic relief projects Oklahoma lawmakers approved, omitted in special session
A last-minute disagreement between the Oklahoma House and Senate over a pandemic relief bill to fund domestic violence programs is the only piece of unfinished business from a two-day special session that allocated almost $2 billion to water infrastructure, broadband and mental health needs. Lawmakers failed to act on a...
guthrienewspage.com
Oklahoma remains top state for veterans
(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) is excited to announce that Oklahoma has achieved the ranking of number ONE amongst the 50 states for veterans in a new category. The Annual Benefits Report for Fiscal Year 2022 published by the United States Department of Veterans...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
News On 6
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises To At Least 94 In Florida
Nearly 100 people have been reported dead in the U.S. five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday that 54 deaths have now been confirmed in that county, bringing the total number of Florida fatalities to at least 94.
horseandrider.com
Rabies Reported in an Oklahoma Horse
On Sept. 23, the Oklahoma State Veterinarian Officeconfirmed an unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Cotton County tested positive for rabies. On Sept. 21 she became uncomfortable, urinating frequently and biting at her flanks, and progressed to hyperexcitability, hypersalivation, and self-mutilation. She was euthanized, and one other potentially exposed horse on the property is in voluntary quarantine.
KOCO
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
OTA approves schedule for PlatePay toll rates
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board has approved the schedule for toll rates regarding the conversion to cashless tolling.
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: 'We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling'
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
