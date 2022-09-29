Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had been reported missing out of Hawkins County and was believed to be with an adult man.

The sheriff’s office says after warrants were obtained for Teddy Vaughn Jr, 30, related to the juvenile, Vaughn was spotted in a black Acura at a gas station in Weber City.

According to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding III, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 400 block of US-23 to assist in serving the warrants against Vaughn. When officers turned on their emergency lights, Harding said Vaughn drove away, striking a Scott County Sheriff’s Office cruiser before fleeing through Weber City at “excessive” speeds.

The pursuit continued into the Tennessee portion of East Carters Valley Road before Vaughn reportedly crashed due to the loss of two of his vehicle’s tires. After a brief foot pursuit, Harding said Vaughn was arrested.

The sheriff’s office has charged Vaughn with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additional charges related to the pursuit are pending.

Vaughn was being held in the Kingsport Jail awaiting transfer to the Southeast Virginia Regional Jail Authority as of Thursday night, according to Harding.

The sheriff’s office says no one was hurt during the pursuit.

