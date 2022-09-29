Read full article on original website
Related
Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000
TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
fox7austin.com
Domestic violence homicides highlight patterns shown in abusive relationships
TEXAS - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it comes on the heels of two double homicides in Central Texas that stemmed from domestic abuse. "The theme of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this year is ‘everyone knows someone’ because everyone does," said Shelli Egger, policy chair for the Austin-Travis County Family Violence Task Force.
newsradioklbj.com
Trio of Austin Teens Arrested in Violent Robbery Series
Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.
‘It’s targeting kids’: Families share their stories of fentanyl overdoses
Family after family has lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses in Hays County. Some of them shared their stories Sunday. It was part of a fentanyl awareness meeting led by the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
Police arrest three men after carjacking, aggravated robbery series in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested three men accused of carjacking and a series of aggravated robberies last month in the southeast Austin area. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to calls of a carjacking and aggravated robbery around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Drive.
UT employee arrested after allegedly using false press credential to access football game, assaulting band members
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly used false press credentials to access the Texas Longhorns game and then reportedly assaulted two University of Texas band members. On Sept. 17, police reported that Jesus Manuel Torres, 55, bypassed event staff by presenting...
fox7austin.com
3 arrested following string of robberies in Austin on the same day
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were arrested following a string of robberies all on the same day, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Sept. 28 at 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of an Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Dr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
APD looking for suspect of robberies at H-E-B, A+ Federal Credit Union
The robberies happened between 2:27 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. at the HEB at 6607 S. IH 35 Service Road and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane.
CBS Austin
WilCo Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as employees
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that it has received various reports of scam calls in the area. The office sent out an alert on their social media around 8 a.m. Monday. They said the caller has demanded payments from the victims for “missing court,” posing as...
5 former JBHS students file lawsuit against theater director and AISD, alleging abuse
The Austin Independent School District and James Bowie High School theatre director, Diane Elizabeth “Betsy” Cornwell, are facing a lawsuit from five former female students who said Cornwell was sexually inappropriate, emotionally abusive and provided drugs to a student, according to court documents.
fox7austin.com
Austin police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two robberies. Police said on Sept. 30, between 2:27 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., the H-E-B at 6607 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 1 arrested in Leander crash
LEANDER, Texas - Two people were killed and a third is behind bars after a crash Friday night in Leander. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the US 183A frontage road at the intersection with FM 2243. Two people were pronounced dead and one...
fox7austin.com
APD identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has officially identified a man killed after an argument over child custody turned into a SWAT call, then an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Austin last month. The man, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Gonzales, was shot by a SWAT officer who had been with...
'Just absolutely horrible' | Long-time Austin ISD teacher accused of verbal and emotional abuse, other violations
AUSTIN, Texas — A long-time Austin ISD teacher is under investigation by the district after several former Bowie High School students said she subjected them to emotional and verbal abuse and inappropriately touched students. The Bowie alumni told the KVUE Defenders that what they went through was so disturbing,...
fox7austin.com
4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
Records: Man arrested after not rendering aid in fatal east Austin crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal collision Tuesday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Crystalbrook Drive and Loyola Lane in east Austin.
Suspect arrested for damaging Texas State Capitol grounds
A suspect has been arrested for driving erratically through the Texas State Capitol grounds, leaving a trail of damage, according to Texas DPS.
Comments / 1