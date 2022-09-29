ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

KCEN

Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000

TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Domestic violence homicides highlight patterns shown in abusive relationships

TEXAS - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it comes on the heels of two double homicides in Central Texas that stemmed from domestic abuse. "The theme of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this year is ‘everyone knows someone’ because everyone does," said Shelli Egger, policy chair for the Austin-Travis County Family Violence Task Force.
ELGIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Trio of Austin Teens Arrested in Violent Robbery Series

Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

3 arrested following string of robberies in Austin on the same day

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were arrested following a string of robberies all on the same day, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Sept. 28 at 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of an Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

WilCo Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as employees

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that it has received various reports of scam calls in the area. The office sent out an alert on their social media around 8 a.m. Monday. They said the caller has demanded payments from the victims for “missing court,” posing as...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two robberies. Police said on Sept. 30, between 2:27 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., the H-E-B at 6607 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed, 1 arrested in Leander crash

LEANDER, Texas - Two people were killed and a third is behind bars after a crash Friday night in Leander. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the US 183A frontage road at the intersection with FM 2243. Two people were pronounced dead and one...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

APD identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has officially identified a man killed after an argument over child custody turned into a SWAT call, then an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Austin last month. The man, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Gonzales, was shot by a SWAT officer who had been with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
AUSTIN, TX

