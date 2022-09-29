Read full article on original website
Related
Man Convicted in High-Profile Iowa Murder Case Files New Appeal
In 2020, a long-standing cold case murder was closed in Iowa when Jerry Burns of Manchester was convicted of killing Michelle Martinko 39 years earlier. The 50-year-old Burns appeared at an appeal hearing b before the Iowa Supreme Court last Friday, where his lawyers stated Burns had a "reasonable expectation of privacy", meaning police should have gotten a warrant to obtain a DNA sample from a drinking straw he tossed in the trash.
WOWT
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was awarded $12 million by the state district court jury on Monday. Clark was convicted in 2010 of abusing a student during the 2003 school year. He...
iheart.com
Convicted murderer asks Iowa State Supreme Court to overturn DNA evidence
(Cedar Rapids, IA) - The Iowa State Supreme Court this week is considering a motion to throw out DNA evidence in the Michelle Martinco murder case. Lawyers for Jerry Burns made their case Friday. They say Police should have had a search warrant before testing Burns’ DNA on a drinking straw Burns used, at a restaurant and threw in the trash. Burns was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot in 1979. She’d been stabbed 29 times. The DNA on the drinking straw matched DNA on the clothes the young woman was wearing that night, leading detectives to Burns. He is serving a life sentence with no parole.
nwestiowa.com
Ernst talks drugs with area law officials
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
DeJear responds to Gov. Reynolds campaign ad
An ad released by Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign this week caused controversy for using footage of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a Black woman who some believe resembles Reynolds' opponent Deidre DeJear.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden
One of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ biggest applause lines at her Harvest fundraiser over the weekend was her announcement that she’s suing the Biden administration over its decision to forgive student loan debt for more than 408,000 Iowans. There was a time when it would have been considered political malpractice to gloat about actively working to […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds is campaigning — against Joe Biden appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will This Former Iowan Be Elected the Next Arizona Governor?
Raised and educated in Iowa, longtime news anchor Kari Lake may become the next Governor of Arizona - America's 14th largest state. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee, faces Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in an election with national implications and plenty of controversial positions. Kari Lake grew up in...
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds warns against Democrats undoing GOP policies
DES MOINES — Tax cuts. Reopening schools earlier than other states during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restricting abortion access. Loosening gun regulations. Those are among the state lawmaking achievements Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds highlighted Saturday night during a campaign fundraiser, — while also warning that Iowa voters must continue to elect Republicans, lest Democrats gain control in the statehouse and reverse those policies.
Iowa governor's race 'solidly Republican'
Reproduced from Cook Political ReportExpect Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure to continue for another four years, according to an updated ranking from Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis.Driving the news: Iowa's November governor's race moved from "likely Republican" to "solidly Republican," in the report published Sept. 29. State of play: Unlike 2018, when Reynolds won a tight race against Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, there are few barriers in her way for a victory.As of July 2022, Reynolds had $5.2 million cash on hand — 10 times more than Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear's $503,315.Statewide, Democrats have lost 15% of their active voters since 2020 in comparison to Republicans' 5%.The big picture: Inflation continues to be at the top of voters' minds heading into the midterm election — key issues that could hurt Democrats at the polls as voters sour towards Biden's handling of the economy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
KCRG.com
Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
KCCI.com
Iowa Democrats lay out key issues one month ahead of midterm elections
DES MOINES, Iowa — With just 36 days until thegeneral election, Iowa Democrats spent Sunday afternoon honoring party members, fundraising and rallying their base. Democrats running in races across the state took the stage, arguing that the fate of democracy is on the ballot. Iowa's lone Democrat in Congress,...
KCRG.com
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election. They include accessibility and information. Daniel Van Sant, Director of disability policy at the Harkin Institute at Drake University says voting accessibility for the deaf community is two fold. Starting with information about candidates, making sure political ads and ballot initiatives are captioned.
Minnesota Bar Owner Sent to Federal Prison For Arson
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The owner of what had been a well-known bar in central Minnesota has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for setting the business on fire. 43-year-old Andrew Welsh previously entered a guilty plea to a federal arson charge for setting the fire...
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
(Des Moines) Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through October 30, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
Sergeant Bluff man arrested after allegedly eluding police with kids in vehicle
A man was charged with child endangerment after deputies were led on a pursuit in Sergeant Bluff on Sunday.
brookingsradio.com
Marshall, MN man sentenced for distributing meth in South Dakota
A Marshall, Minnesota man has been sentenced for distributing a controlled substance in South Dakota. According to the U.S. Atorney’s office, 46-year-old Jeremy Allan Anspach was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by life on supervised release. Authorities says Anspach distributed large amounts of a mixture containing...
Comments / 2