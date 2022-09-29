ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

With Kuithe injured, Thomas Yassmin will need to step up for Utah

By Cole Bagley
 4 days ago

With Brant Kuithe out for the season, Thomas Yassmin will now fulfill the role for the Utes.

While the Utes have orchestrated a solid start to the season and currently hold a 3-1 record heading into Oregon State, Utah has also sustained some costly and unfortunate injuries along the way. After losing Chris Curry against San Diego State, tight end Brant Kuithe suffered a torn ACL against the Sun Devils and will be out for the rest of the year.

So what does this mean for Utah's offense? Obviously Kuithe is an irreplaceable asset, and without him the offense will have to adjust, but it also has presented an opportunity for junior tight end Thomas Yassmin to step into a new role.

Like Yassmin said, it's unfortunate to be given an opportunity in this type of a situation, but Utah will need to fill the void of Kuithe and the coaches are trusting that Yassmin will be a big part of that.

“I’m relieved in the fact that the coaches do have the belief in me,” Yassmin said. “They aren’t sort of saying that for that reason, but they genuinely believe I can go out there and do things I’m good at and use my body how I can. Just make the most of that opportunity.”

Through four games, Yassmin has recorded 101 yards and a touchdown on just two receptions. Obviously his 50.5 average will drop, but his usage rate and receptions should see a sizable increase, especially with his size, speed, and the promise he's shown thus far.

"He's better now than he's ever been," Kyle Whittingham said. "He's got size, speed, good hands. He's athletic. He's a prototypical tight end; 6-foot-5, 250. If you watch our kickoff team, he's the first one down [the field] every single time. So that shows you the speed he has. He does have great hands. The football savy, having never played, put him at a big disadvantage, but he's made up a lot of ground with that."

So how will the Utes utilize Yassmin? It's unlikely that he'll get anywhere near the amount of receptions Kuithe did, so those should be split between Dalton Kincaid, the receivers, and Yassmin. However, over time, if Yassmin can prove his value and continue to improve, there shouldn't be much of a drop off in Kuithe's absence.

"[He needs to be] assignment-sound. Eliminating mental mistakes; that's the biggest issue right now, or has been the biggest issue. He was pretty darn good in the game on Saturday when he came in for Brant. But that's been what's held him back...If he can eliminate the few errors that do show up on occasion, that's what's going to make him an even better player," Whittingham added.

