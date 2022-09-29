ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Consumer spending rose in August even as inflation rebounded

Consumer spending rose slightly in August while the prices for basic goods and services rose at a faster rate, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) — a measure of consumer spending — rose 0.4 percent in August and 0.1 percent after adjusting for inflation. Each had declined in July before ticking higher last month.
Fox Business

US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline

U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
elonnewsnetwork.com

CHEAT SHEET: Federal Reserve increases interest rates to combat inflation

Supply chain issues, persistent inflation and recent interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve have many Americans facing uncertain economic conditions. Supply chain issues, persistent inflation and recent interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve have many Americans facing uncertain economic conditions. Mark Kurt, Elon University professor of economics, breaks down present economic conditions, rising prices and high turnover, or churn, among employees. Kurt holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clemson University, as well as an economics master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.
marketplace.org

Rising interest rates are hitting manufacturing

The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was pretty close to flat in September. Meanwhile, a similar measure, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index, weakened more than expected, with new orders and hiring plans both falling. And construction spending in August fell for the third straight month...
CNN

Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving

CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
ValueWalk

The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
CNBC

Mortgage refinancing drops to a 22-year low as interest rates surge even higher

Mortgage rates drove even higher last week after the Federal Reserve signaled it would continue its aggressive action to cool inflation. That, and rising uncertainty in the overall housing market, caused mortgage application volume to drop 3.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index.
TheStreet

Home Prices Start to Slip as Mortgage Rates Soar

It looks like the tide might be gradually starting to turn for the housing market. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index dipped 0.3% in July from June, the largest monthly decline since November 2014. To be sure, prices soared 15.8% in the 12 months through July, but that’s still...
msn.com

Dow down more than 450 points on recession fears

Stocks dropped steeply on Thursday as investors showed fears of a potential recession and currency volatility, erasing gains made during Wednesday's rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped by more than 450 points, or 1.5 percent, to 29,227, while the Nasdaq fell by 2.8 percent and the New York Stock Exchange sunk by 1.6 percent when markets closed Thursday.
kitco.com

U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a...
UPI News

Stocks tumble amid tight labor market, hawkish Fed officials

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A tighter-than-expected labor market and hawkish Federal Reserve officials drove stocks down sharply Thursday to continue their decline after Wednesday's rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 458.13 points, or 1.54%, to close at 29,225.61, the S&P 500 dropped 78.57 points, or 2.11%, to 3,640.47, and...
